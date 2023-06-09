Aida for the 100th anniversary of the Arena di Verona Festival

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 100th Opera Festival at the Verona Arena opens with Verdi’s Aida live on Rai1; in the title role star Anna Netrebko. Star also of chamber music, with the Argerich Festival in Hamburg, where the great pianist moved her event, which for many years was held in Lugano, which thus became a pilgrimage destination in Northern Italy.

Verona

On the 16th at 21.00 “Aida” opens the 100th Opera Festival, broadcast live by Rai Cultura worldwide on Rai1; stars Anna Netrebko in the title role, with Yusif Eyvazov as Radamès and Olesya Petrova as Amneris. The director Stefano Poda, who also signs sets, costumes, lights and choreography, comments “the public will find themselves in front of a large installation: the modern is not a run-up to current events, but a leap into the future”. Marco Armiliato directs. Twelve more performances, with the last one on 8 September. The other works scheduled are Carmen, Barber of Seville, Rigoletto (we will see the direction of Antonio Albanese), Traviata, Nabucco, Tosca, Madama Butterfly.

Hamburg

From 20 to 30 June at the Elbphilharmonie and at the Laeiszhalle the fifth edition of the Martha Argerich Festival, which includes eleven concerts. In addition to pianist Martha Argerich, here are Mischa Maisky’s cello, Gil Shaham’s violin, pianists Daniel Barenboim, Daniil Trifonov, Stephen Kovacevich, Elena Bashkirova, trumpeter Avishai Cohen, fado singer Carminho and Indian singer Kaushiki Chakraborty. Just to mention a couple of special concerts, among many, here is the one on the 29th with a White Card to Argerich and Barenboim; and that of 30 with Argerich, Maisky and Shaham.