Aiqicha shows that Baiyu Company has applied for the registration of the “Bai Sanwan” trademark

According to the Aiqicha App, Chongqing Songzhao Xinyu Cultural Media Co., Ltd., a company under Bai Yu’s name, has applied for the registration of several “White Three Bowls” trademarks again recently. The international classification involves beer beverages, advertising sales, food, etc. The trademark progress is Registration application in progress. It is worth noting that the first application for registration of the trademark was in June this year, and as of now, the progress of the trademark registration is the preliminary announcement. It is reported that Bai Sanwan is the name of the noodle shop owner played by Bai Yu in the variety show “Let’s Reason”.

According to the Aiqicha App, Chongqing Songzhao Xinyu Culture Media Co., Ltd. was established in February 2022. The legal representative is Bai Yu, with a registered capital of 1 million yuan. The business scope includes literary and artistic creation; organizing cultural and artistic exchange activities; cultural and entertainment brokerage human service etc. The equity penetration chart shows that the company is jointly controlled by Bai Yu and Lu Yao, with the former holding 99% of the shares.