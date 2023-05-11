Air France returns to operating the Belém – Cayenne route after 34 years

Last Friday (5) Air France resumed operations on the route between Belém and Cayenne, in French Guiana. With a weekly frequency, the flight takes off from the capital of Pará to the French destination, heading to Fort-de-France (Martinique) and then Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe).

The operation also offers Brazilians the possibility of flying to Paris (Orly) via Cayenne. As part of its continued expansion in the region, the new destination from Brazil allows customers to travel to French Caribbean countries without the need for connections.

This route is not unprecedented for Air France, as on September 24, 1989 the company launched the route with flights 3630 and 3631 between Belém and Cayenne and Cayenne and Belém, respectively, with a Boeing 737-200.





That year, the flight operated on Thursdays, taking off from Cayenne at 12:05 pm and landing in Belém at 1:25 pm. The return took place at 2:15 pm, with takeoff from Belém and landing at 3:35 pm in Cayenne.

Flight AF 602 now departs Cayenne at 3:40 pm and arrives in Belém at 5:15 pm on Fridays. Return flight AF603 departs from Belém on Saturdays at 9:10 am, arriving in Cayenne at 10:45 am local time.

“We are continually investing in reinventing the Air France travel experience and are delighted to add a new connection from Brazil to the French Caribbean and Paris. The company sees a significant demand between Belém and Cayenne, and the capital of Pará will be, together with Fortaleza (CE), an important option for our customers in the North and Northeast regions to travel to Europe more quickly. Furthermore, we cannot fail to mention the tourist potential of the French Caribbean, traditionally much sought after by travelers from all over the world”, emphasizes Steven van Wijk, Commercial Director of Air France-KLM in South America.

The flight is operated on an Airbus A320, with capacity for 170 seats, 8 in Business class and 162 in Economy, with Wi-Fi available on board. The debut had 154 passengers on board, including 34 from Pointe-à-Pitre and Fort-de-France (Martinique).

