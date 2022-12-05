Home Entertainment Air Jordan 1 Animated Movie Theme Shoes “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” First Exposure
Air Jordan 1 Animated Movie Theme Shoes "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" First Exposure

Air Jordan 1 Animated Movie Theme Shoes "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" First Exposure

The sequel to the “Spider-Man” series of animated films “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” recently released the latest stills and preview release date. This time, we will bring you the Air Jordan 1 High OG specially created by Jordan Brand for the film. themed shoes. In October, the Internet took the lead in exposing the first pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, but now it is a completely different shoe design, inspired by the classic Air Jordan 1 color “Chicago “, and use different materials to create a red upper with splicing structure and layers, and the covering layer around the shoelaces can see the visual effect of light wave ghosting. Through this ingenuity, it echoes “Spider-Man: Across the Spider” – Multiple worlds full of mutations in the -Verse.

It is understood that this shoe will simultaneously create a special shoe box design to commemorate the release of the latest sequel. The suggested price is $200, and it is expected to be officially released on May 20, 2023. The film is expected to be officially released on June 2, 2023. Interested readers please look forward to it.

