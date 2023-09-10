Air Jordan 3 ‘Medellín Sunset’ Collaboration with J Balvin: Official Release and Design Features

J Balvin and Jordan Brand Collaborate on Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset”

The highly anticipated collaboration between reggaeton superstar J Balvin and Jordan Brand has finally come to fruition with the official release of their joint shoe model, the Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset”. The brand has recently unveiled the album and sales information for this exciting partnership.

This unique shoe creation was previously showcased exclusively to Hypebeast readers by J Balvin himself. During a playful encounter with Jimmy Butler, another colorway called “Rio” was accidentally revealed, further adding to the anticipation surrounding this collaboration.

The Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” stays true to the classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 3 while infusing a beige color scheme, evoking a distinct retro vibe. The vibrant sunset of J Balvin’s hometown, Medellin, is depicted through gradient layered details in purple, red, and yellow on the midsole. The heel features a translucent Nike Air Logo and J Balvin’s iconic smiley face pattern, enhancing the visual impact of the shoe. The insoles also incorporate the same thematic elements. To further highlight the inspiration behind this collaboration, a special shoe box is included.

Fans can expect the Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” to hit the shelves on September 23, with a suggested retail price of $250. This collaborative effort between J Balvin and Jordan Brand has undoubtedly bridged the gap between music and fashion, creating a must-have sneaker for avid fans and collectors alike.

