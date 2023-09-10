Home » Air Jordan 3 ‘Medellín Sunset’ Collaboration with J Balvin: Official Release and Design Features
Entertainment

Air Jordan 3 ‘Medellín Sunset’ Collaboration with J Balvin: Official Release and Design Features

by admin
Air Jordan 3 ‘Medellín Sunset’ Collaboration with J Balvin: Official Release and Design Features

J Balvin and Jordan Brand Collaborate on Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset”

The highly anticipated collaboration between reggaeton superstar J Balvin and Jordan Brand has finally come to fruition with the official release of their joint shoe model, the Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset”. The brand has recently unveiled the album and sales information for this exciting partnership.

This unique shoe creation was previously showcased exclusively to Hypebeast readers by J Balvin himself. During a playful encounter with Jimmy Butler, another colorway called “Rio” was accidentally revealed, further adding to the anticipation surrounding this collaboration.

The Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” stays true to the classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 3 while infusing a beige color scheme, evoking a distinct retro vibe. The vibrant sunset of J Balvin’s hometown, Medellin, is depicted through gradient layered details in purple, red, and yellow on the midsole. The heel features a translucent Nike Air Logo and J Balvin’s iconic smiley face pattern, enhancing the visual impact of the shoe. The insoles also incorporate the same thematic elements. To further highlight the inspiration behind this collaboration, a special shoe box is included.

Fans can expect the Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” to hit the shelves on September 23, with a suggested retail price of $250. This collaborative effort between J Balvin and Jordan Brand has undoubtedly bridged the gap between music and fashion, creating a must-have sneaker for avid fans and collectors alike.

See also  NewJeans will release the prelude song "New Jeans" on July 7th and release a new EP on July 21st - China Entertainment Network

You may also like

A.A. Williams – Without You I’m Nothing

Comparing the Side Profiles: Gu Li Na Zha,...

A Summer of Understanding: Highlights from the 2023...

“WE JUST FIND WAR HOPELESS AND DESERRED” –...

Karol G and Feid Confirm Their Relationship with...

Premiere of “It’s Worth It”: A Heartwarming Tale...

Misery Signals – Live In Isolation

Nodal’s Sister Shares First Photo and Confirms Arrival...

HEADS FOR THE DEAD – In The Absence...

Karol G Sparks Controversy with Her Reaction to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy