AIR scholarships 2024 for all areas of art – mica

For 2024, the city of Salzburg is once again offering six scholarships for individual artists of €1,500 each for an AIR stay abroad of their own choosing.

The artistic exchange serves to position Salzburg internationally, promotes cooperation between culturally interested and active cities and enables Salzburg artists to spend time abroad, which allows them to gather new impressions and use practical experiences artistically. In addition, the stays should serve to make contacts and create an artistic network.

The purpose of the AIR scholarship is to provide artists with financial support to prepare or realize a specific project abroad in cooperation with an art or cultural institution or to further their own artistic development as part of a sector-specific artists-in-residence program to be able to dedicate.

The minimum length of stay is two weeks. The stay must be organized by yourself. When applying, the stay must not be in the past or have already begun.

Professional artists who have lived/centered their lives in the city of Salzburg for at least 2 years (proof) or who have a proven artistic presence in the city of Salzburg for at least 2 years (continuous exhibition activity, studio, teaching activity, project collaborations) can apply for the call , etc.) apply by January 31, 2024 at the latest to apply.

Tenders and application form

