AIR serves as the “Most Beautiful Yining” Cultural Tourism Promotion Promoter, interpreting the beauty of Xinjiang’s national culture- China Entertainment Network

On April 26th, at the launching ceremony of the 2023 Yining Silk Road Music Festival, Re Ziyan, deputy mayor of Yining Municipal People’s Government, Mai Mai Timing musician Ai Re AIR issued a letter of appointment for the “Most Beautiful Yining” Cultural Tourism Promoter .

“Promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and creating new brilliance of socialist culture” is a key focus item in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. As a native of Xinjiang, Ai Re AIR has always cherished the land that carried his childhood and dreams. Since his debut, Ai Re AIR has been sparing no effort to promote his hometown culture, leading everyone to understand Xinjiang with his singing, Enter Xinjiang, fall in love with Xinjiang.

The original intention has not changed, AIR insists on promoting the culture of hometown

The ancient Silk Road started from Xi’an, passed through the Hexi Corridor, and brought people to the mysterious Xinjiang. At the beginning of this year, Ai Re created the theme song “Returning Home” for the film festival at the Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi’an. , and sang together at the opening ceremony with children’s representatives from countries along the Silk Road and the Children’s Choir of Zhao Jiping Art Center. As a native of Xinjiang, Ai Re has never forgotten the warm and fertile land that carried his childhood and dreams. Since his debut, Ai Re has been sparing no effort to promote his hometown culture, hoping to use his own singing and physical practice , leading everyone to understand Xinjiang, walk into Xinjiang, and fall in love with Xinjiang.

On the stage of Dragon TV’s “Open Mai Tonight”, Ai Re AIR and many stars tasted the unique cuisine of Xinjiang under the theme of “My Hometown and Me”. AIR believes that just like people’s nostalgia for the food in their hometown, the power of the local accent is enough to soften the heart of every homesick person. What is buried in the local accent is not only a melody, but also endless love. In the program, Ai Re AIR also mentioned that “it’s time to make Xinjiang’s Jiangpu popular”, and then he used a homophonic stalk “YOU Jiangpu, I Jiangpu” to make the audience burst into laughter, full of sense of variety.

In another program “Walking Alone for Thousands of Miles”, Ai Re AIR personally went down to the 17-meter-deep underground culvert to explore the source of life in Turpan. Under the leadership of Ai Re AIR The audience not only learned about the cultural characteristics of Xinjiang, but also enjoyed the authentic food flavor of Xinjiang.

Integrating national culture and rap, Ai Re AIR “captured” fans with music and sincerity

Many people like AIR, not only because of his distinctive voice and unique music style, but also because of the true emotions that AIR conveys to everyone through music. It is not difficult to find that among the music works of AIR, there are countless excellent works with Xinjiang national flavor, such as “The Voice of Kashgar”, “I’m Going to Xinjiang”, “Returning to the Nest”, “Thousands of Miles” and so on.

Among them, once “Thousands of Miles” was sung, it instantly became popular all over the Internet, triggering discussions and recommendations from a large number of fans.

In the song, Ai Re AIR combines the elements of Xinjiang national musical instruments with the elements of modern pop rap. The two elements collide with each other to produce wonderful sparks. On the land of enthusiasm, fans can feel the absolute charm of Xinjiang as if they were on the scene.

In the Spring Festival of 2023, AIR sang the song “My Hometown” on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala stage. AIR sang with Xinjiang’s unique ethnic mode to promote national culture and rap culture. Performing on such a heavyweight stage is a new leap in AIR’s music career, and it is enough to show that he has always been recognized and loved by the industry and abroad for his persistence in spreading national culture with innovative music methods.

The new identity unlocks more possibilities, and AIR is striding forward to a new peak

Every time AIR sings, it will bring a strong boost to the dissemination and promotion of hometown culture. This time, it is not only an honor, an affirmation, but also a motivation for AIR to become the promoter of the “Most Beautiful Yining” cultural tourism. I believe that in the future, AIR will also be full of love, and use its unique sound art to convey the aesthetic sound and cultural confidence that contain the feelings of family and country.