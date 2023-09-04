Home » AIRSTRIKE – New single “Rollin’” to accompany album release
Entertainment

AIRSTRIKE – New single “Rollin’” to accompany album release

by admin
AIRSTRIKE – New single "Rollin'" to accompany album release

The German classic rockers from AIRSTRIKE released their debut album “Red Born Reborn” on September 1st via Nauntown Records.

After the Hessian newcomers showed with “One In A Million”, “Tutankhamun” and the moving rock ballad “Beyond The Way” how good rock music should sound in Anno 2023, they add the fast track “Rollin'” to the release. New Wave Of Classic Rock with an irrepressible joy of playing and with a mighty portion of lifeblood – that’s AIRSTRIKE.
The video for “Rollin”

AIRSTRIKE comment with anticipation: With the last single “Rollin’” we add a groove-driven bite to the back as a final teaser. Musically, this number already shows what it is also about lyrically. All four of us are not blank slates and have already gained some experience in connection with Rock’N’Roll and the escapades that go with it. “Rollin’” is therefore a wild road trip made up of anecdotes that we have already been able to and had to experience. We are excited to see what else follows. Until then “Nights on fire, yeah we’re Rollin’…”

Already with their debut album “Red Born Reborn” AIRSTRIKE make an absolute statement in the field of New Wave of Classic Rock. It’s an album with 9 tracks that shoots a pure Rock’N’Roll firework on the eardrums of every listener. In terms of content, nothing is left out here. It’s about love, peace, and rock’n’roll, which of course also has a good portion of badassery. Rock fans get everything they want to identify with here.

„Red Born Reborn“ Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. One In A Million
3. Rollin‘
4. Tutankhamun
5. Beyond The Way
6. Really Liked You
7. Love Me, Break Me
8. On My Feet
9. Crazy Side
10. I Wanna Rock

Founded in 2017, AIRSTRIKE quickly made a name for themselves in their home region of North Hesse and have already been able to prove their skills in numerous shows. In 2021 the band was reformed, with frontman Julio Noriega from Peru joining the trio. Since then they have strengthened their musical identity and want to hit the stages that mean the world. By the way, Julio’s talent could already be admired in the TV format “The Voice of Germany” in 2022.

AIRSTRIKE come from Northern Hesse. A gang that shares a common passion for rock ‘n’ roll and therefore definitely high-energy music. On their debut album “Red Born Reborn”, which will be released on September 1st, 2023, the band shows that with their interpretation of the “New Wave Of Classic Rock” they celebrate exactly what fans of stars like AEROSMITH, GUNS n’ ROSES or GRETA VAN FLEET pulls (with) you out of your comfort zone. The band offers the finest and modern classic rock that leaves nothing out. It’s about love, peace and of course Rock’N’Roll, of course there shouldn’t be a good portion of “Badassery” missing.

AIRSTRIKE Line-Up:

Julio Noriega – Vocals
Michi Loewe – Guitar
Flo Finger – Bass
Johnny Glitsch – drums

Band Links

