Aisico, the only FIA accredited laboratory in Italy for circuit safety tests

ROME – The safety of riders and spectators also passes through Pereto. The ancient municipality at an altitude of 800 meters in the province of L’Aquila hosts the Test house&lab of Aisico where the first official tests of the Federation internationale de l’automobile (FIA) were held with positive results on 29 June, to test circuit safety barriers and debris barriers. These structures are essential to ensure maximum safety for spectators during events at all levels of motor racing.

Aisico, a leading company in road safety founded as an association in 1987, has achieved this important milestone in the field of motor sports, thus becoming an official test center approved by the FIA ​​for “Safety barriers and debris fence testing”. A prominent result for the Abruzzo structure that allows Aisico to become to all intents and purposes the first test center in Italy and second in Europe, capable of boasting this recognition from the FIA.

“We are very proud to announce this collaboration with the FIA ​​- underlined Ottavia Calamani, head of new technologies at Aisico – which promotes not only motor sports, but also safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users around the world” .

Aisico, thanks to the professionalism, the commitment of its entire team and the constant investments in the research and development sector, has managed to reach this important milestone which represents a step towards increasingly stimulating objectives also in the motor sports sector. (Maurilio Rigo)

