Aislinn Derbez Opens up About Her Relationship with Mauricio Ochmann: Still Close, but Not Back Together

When Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann announced their separation in March 2020, it came as a shock to the entertainment industry and their devoted fans. The couple, who were considered one of the most beloved in the artistic world, faced difficulty in accepting the sad news. However, over the years, the actors have proven that their respect and mutual affection for each other have not diminished despite no longer being together.

In numerous instances, the former couple has shared photos together, often featuring their adorable daughter, Kailani. This display of unity has kept the hope alive for their fans, who anticipate a possible reconciliation, considering the strong bond that still exists between them. Recently, they were seen together once again during a shared summer course with their daughter, further fueling rumors of a romantic reconciliation.

At the MIAW 2023 awards ceremony, Aislinn Derbez made an appearance that left everyone speechless on the red carpet, stunning in a tight dress. The actress was approached by the press who asked her about the rumors circulating among fans regarding her supposed reconciliation with Mauricio Ochmann. Aislinn clarified, “He already has a girlfriend. I’m happy being single, and we get along amazingly well.” She emphasized their “very nice interaction” and revealed that they are still connected, albeit in a different way than what people have been speculating. “We are together in a different way, and we still love each other very much,” Aislinn added.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Aislinn and Mauricio have faced rumors of reconciliation. Their constant sharing of parenthood responsibilities and enjoyment of family moments have led many to believe that their connection remains stronger than ever. The speculation persists, suggesting that there may still be something more than just a friendly relationship between them.

Mauricio Ochmann also spoke about his relationship with Aislinn during an interview on the program “Ventaneando.” He emphasized the strength of their bond, stating, “More than a friendship, we are family. The bond is there, and it is a very strong bond. People are not used to seeing that, to see that you get along, that you are family.” Mauricio addressed those who criticize their shared parenting dynamic, highlighting the unconventional nature of their relationship.

Despite their separation, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann have demonstrated that their connection remains strong and that they are committed to maintaining a respectful and loving relationship for the sake of their daughter. As fans continue to hope for a possible reconciliation, it is evident that their story is far from over.

