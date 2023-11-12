Akersborg – Feelantropicoco

Those that were only founded the previous year Akersborg Obviously, they think very little of guidelines and pigeonholes. At least that’s exactly what the chaotic, largely screamo-rooted sound of the Olso quintet seems to express. Brutal heaviness and subtle pop melodies come together in a skilful way and lay the foundation for the musical and lyrical attempt to escape reality. „Feelantropicoco“ emerges from fantastic worlds with pure madness.

The way “Breaking Out Of The Odyssey” immediately explodes out of the speakers, mixing rough math passages with clear harmonies and then completely turning the dial again – it’s reminiscent of The Dillinger Escape Plan with Mike Patton. And that only describes the first 20 seconds, because that’s not even the tip of the iceberg. A jazzy, slightly synthetic break makes way for alienated, angelic pop, then the Norwegians tumble down a never-ending slope before another catchy interlude heralds the finale and leads directly into the ominous “Never Ever Nothing”. A certain haunting malice cannot be ignored, nor can the increased energy, accompanied by raging harmonies.

But Akersborg are still far from enough and want more and more. “Pit Reflections” relies on chanting with increasing enthusiasm, while the band starts late and gets louder and louder. A harsh middle section only goes through the roof for a short time before you get lost in the arrangement. The long “Dags Marina” repeatedly incorporates epic sound arcs, interrupted by brutal hussar rides with a black metallic character, which are sometimes reminiscent of Kvelertak. 80s New Wave synthetics provide a skilful counterpoint. On the other hand, “Et jävla liv vi lever” literally jumps out at you, closer to hardcore overall, but still full of pop moments and with a chorus that you almost have to shout along to.

What Akersborg is up to in these 26 minutes is always a mystery, but that is precisely the appeal of this strange and entertaining record. Is this the genre evolution that Refused wanted to usher in decades ago? At least “Feelantropicoco” gives precious little to expectations and predictability, even for math and screamo conventions. Rough outbursts of anger and tricky rhythms on the one hand, pop and synthetic hymns on the other, and a lot in between – what unexpectedly harmonizes and entertains comes together here. What a weird thing.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 17, 2023

Available via: Vinter Records

Website: feelantropicoco.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/akersborg

Feelantropicoco by Akersborg

