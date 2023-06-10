Akimbo Club and Artist Tyrrell Winston Collaborate on the ‘Yankee Noodle’ Zip-Up Hoodie

Following the dark blue style released last month, the vintage supplier Akimbo Club continued to cooperate with the emerging American artist Tyrrell Winston to join hands to inject new colors into the “Yankee Noodle” zipper hoodie.

Featuring a white New York Yankees logo hand-painted by Tyrrell Winston, this casual piece is crafted from thick 450 GSM brushed cotton and washed for a distressed effect, including “Faded Navy” and “Faded Black” There are two options.

Akimbo Club x Tyrrell Winston “Yankee Noodle” zipper hoodie will be exclusively available on the Akimbo Club official website at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time and 12:00 noon North American Eastern Daylight Time on June 10. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.