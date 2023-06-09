Akira Toriyama’s legendary masterpiece “SAND LAND” is about to be gamified!Simultaneous release of promotional video – DoNews game

Akira Toriyama’s legendary masterpiece “SAND LAND” is about to be gamified!Simultaneous release of promotional video

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that manga author Akira Toriyama’s legendary masterpiece “SAND LAND” will soon launch a home console game.

“SAND LAND” teaser video:

Introduction to “SAND LAND”

Among the works of manga author Akira Toriyama, who is famous all over the world for manga works such as “Dragon Ball” and “Doctor Strange and Robot Doll”, “SAND LAND” is called “a masterpiece with an overwhelming degree of completion”.

This is a fantasy adventure, based on the incredible desert world where monsters and humans coexist and lost water. The whole body is pink, evil but pure devil prince. Beljeb and the monster. Sif and the humans who are the security guards. Rao formed a wonderful trio and embarked on a journey to find the “fountain of dreams” somewhere in the desert.

This work has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for a short period of time since 2000, and has a very high popularity all over the world.

“SAND LAND project” official website (English/Japanese): https://sandland.jp/

“SAND LAND” is about to launch a home console game

─What is waiting on the other side of this world──

The legendary masterpiece “SAND LAND” will soon launch PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Xbox Series X|S/STEAM® versions of home console games.

This is an action RPG where you can start adventures in the vast world of “SAND LAND”.

“SAND LAND” game features introduction

■Story experience

With the vast desert world as the stage, the goal is to go beyond the desert that has never been seen. It is a moving plot intertwined by two completely different races, monsters and humans.

■Adventure experience

While communicating with various people in a deserted world, start an adventure through a machine.

■Battle experience

Utilize various machines with Beljeb and experience the new fighting style brought by Akira Toriyama and ARPG.

Introduction to the main characters

■Beljeb

King of Demons. Son of Satan. He is a demon prince who likes games and machines. It is about 2,500 years old.

He calls himself “the heinous devil” and plays tricks everywhere, but he has never done any evil deeds such as murder.

Possesses a pure heart like a boy.

Possess physical abilities unmatched by humans, and have the ability to read other people’s minds and talk in the brain, etc. as a demon.

■Laou

A security officer who has just entered old age. Although he is just an ordinary human being, he has a very strong sense of justice. In order to save people who are dying due to lack of water, they seek help from monsters and embark on a journey to find the “fountain of dreams”.

Maybe it’s past experience, knowing tanks quite well.

Seems to be holding some secret.

■ Nishio

A youkai who takes care of Beljeb.

Good at stealing, knowledgeable and knowledgeable.

Possesses a lot of knowledge related to Desert Paradise.

Slightly older than Beljeb, although he looks like an old man, he is unexpectedly full of curiosity.

Although initially uninterested, they will gradually play along along the journey.

Commodity Information

Game name: SAND LAND

Listing date: To be determined

平台：PlayStation®5／PlayStation®4／Xbox Series X|S／STEAM®

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Genre: Action RPG

Game subtitles: Simplified Chinese

Number of players: 1 person

Copyright notice: ©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.