"Dragon Ball Super: Super Robot" starts the battle to protect the earth The super popular animation movie "Dragon Ball Super: Super Robot" will officially land on the national theaters on January 6. The film is designed and written by Akira Toriyama, the original author of "Dragon Ball", directed by Toruro Kodama, and led by Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Yuko Minaguchi, Ryo Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka, Aya Hisakawa, etc. in Japanese. The film is distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Entertainment. The world's popular IP has been upgraded again, and the Red Ribbon Legion has been reborn and returned to create the strongest artificial man "Dragon Ball Super: Super Cyborg" is the 21st theatrical version of the "Dragon Ball" series. It tells the story of the Red Ribbon Army, which was once considered the most terrifying on earth, after being wiped out by Monkey King, and then making a comeback again. This time the new theater version will bring you surprises beyond imagination! In the finalized preview, many beloved characters will return in surprise and start a brand new adventure. Many netizens directly called "childhood DNA has moved again!". In addition, important information was revealed in the trailer. The Cenozoic Red Ribbon Corps created Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the world's strongest artificial humans, and even announced that they are superheroes! This can't help but make the audience wonder whether the new artificial man is an enemy or a friend, what is the purpose of the new generation of red ribbons, and whether Sun Wuhan can stand up as a Z fighter? All the answers are in "Dragon Ball Super: Super Robot"! Akira Toriyama is deeply involved in the production of Dragon Ball Super, sweeping overseas markets As one of the most popular juvenile animations at present, "Dragon Ball" was first serialized in 1984, and its popularity has not diminished nearly 40 years ago. According to foreign media reports, the new theatrical version of "Dragon Ball Super" "Dragon Ball Super: Super Robot" has a freshness of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and a popcorn index of 95%. The theatrical version of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" is temporarily the highest-scoring movie in the theatrical version of the Dragon Ball series! The North American premiere even set a box office record for Japanese movies in North America, making it impossible to underestimate the charm of Super Saiyan! "Dragon Ball Super: Super Android" is by far the most involved work of the original author Akira Toriyama. He personally participates in leading the screenwriting, and the supervision includes the details of the story, character setting and lines, etc. At the same time, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Robot" continues the original voice actor team of the Dragon Ball series. Nozawa Masako, who has been dubbing Wukong for more than 30 years, will continue to shoulder the dubbing of Monkey King, Monkey Han and Monkey King. The new characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 will be completed by Hiroshi Kamiya ("Attack on Titan") and Mamoru Miyano ("Demon Slayer" respectively). In addition, there are Toshio Furukawa (Bick), Yuko Minaguchi (Madara), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Kulin), and Aya Hisakawa (Bulma) who are familiar to movie fans. The super popular animation "Dragon Ball Super: Super Cyborg" is directed by Kodama Toruro, the legendary cartoonist Akira Toriyama serves as the character design and screenwriter, and Sony Pictures Entertainment won the international distribution rights. Will Gohan be shown in this movie? What about the heroic appearance of Z fighter? Let us look forward to it together!

