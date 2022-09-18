Listen to the audio version of the article

Let’s go to the splendid Giardini La Mortella in Ischia, where the famous English composer William Walton established his Foundation, as a center to help young musicians. From Ischia to Naples, to see two unique acts, full of songs, by the great playwright and actor Raffaele Viviani, who lived in the first half of the twentieth century. A completely different music at the Blue Note jazz club in Milan, with the Cuban Latin Jazz All Star.

Ischia

At the Giardini La Mortella of the William Walton Foundation second edition of “Dialoghi”, a series of concerts in collaboration with the Roman Philharmonic Academy, which presents young performers from the specialization courses of the main European Academies and Music Schools. On 24-25 the pianist Osvaldo Fatone with a classical repertoire (Brahms, Chopin and Liszt); on October 1-2 the cello and piano duo with Stefano Bruno and Livia Zambrini, between Beethoven, Kodály and Pilati; on 15-16 the pianist Jacopo Petrucci between Mozart and Chopin.

Napoli

On 23-24-25 at the Trianon Theater “’O cafè’ e notte e ghiuorno” and “’Nterr’ ‘in’ Mmaculatella” (the Maritime Station, where the emigrants left), by the great author Raffaele Viviani, with many songs; third chapter of the “Viviani per strada” project, by and with Nello Mascia. Viviani’s characters live their existential tragedy with all the skepticism, fantasy and self-irony of which the Neapolitan people are capable.

Milano

On the 20th at the Blue Note the Cuban Latin Jazz All Star, a group that starts from Afro-Cuban roots and arrives at Latin jazz. The line-up is made up of very different artists, with the common goal of creating a concert that can celebrate the likes of Tito Puente, Chano Pozo, Ray Mantilla and the great exponents of the Latin world. On stage an excellent sextet: Cesar Correa on piano, Ricardo Castillo on drums, Toni Schiavano on bass, Guna on percussion, Humberto Amesquita on trombone and Leandro St Hill on sax. The season of this jazz club has started and continues with daily concerts.