Al via il Master executive in Fragrance & Cosmetic Management

The new Executive Master in Fragrance & Cosmetic Management of the Italian Perfumery Institute will start in October in collaboration with the Lum School of Management. The aim is to provide an advanced training course, with an in-depth study plan for those who wish to work in the world of perfumery and cosmetics, improving their knowledge or discovering new possibilities offered by the sector.

Compared to the IFTS “Fragrance Evaluator & Marketing Specialist” course, which focuses more on technical skills, from the study of raw materials to sensory analysis, the new Master focuses on aspects more related to marketing and management, tools necessary to manage the challenges and opportunities of a sector in deep expansion on the market. The program has been designed to provide students with an in-depth knowledge of market dynamics, marketing and communication strategies and product management, essential for success in the perfumery and cosmetics sector.

Students will deal with these aspects by working closely with companies and prominent figures in the sector through theoretical and practical lessons, case studies, experience tours and laboratory activities linked to the expertise of Equipe International and Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event, a reference event for artistic perfumery.

The perfumery and cosmetics industry is experiencing an accelerated stage of development. In 2022, the total turnover of the cosmetics industry in Italy reached 13.3 billion euros, up by 12.4% compared to 2021. Taking into consideration the entire beauty economic system, from companies that produce cosmetics, to packaging, to raw materials, to retail, the turnover produced is 36 billion euros. The sector stands out for its capacity for innovation, for investments in research and for the employment opportunities it offers, numerous at national level and very different from each other.

«The launch of the new master represents another important step, together with Esxence and the Italian Perfumery Institute, in our ever-increasing commitment to creating a high-level olfactory culture and high-quality education for professionals in the fragrance sector» declares Maurizio Cavezzali, president of the IPI-Italian Perfumery Institute. Francesco Manfredi, director of the LUM School of Management adds: «With an approach strongly focused on managerial skills, with this new master we intend to prepare students to face future challenges and exploit the opportunities of a constantly expanding market».

