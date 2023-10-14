ALAN BARTUŠ invited to the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition – mica

The 22-year-old pianist and composer ALAN BARTUŠ, who grew up in Neusiedl am See, has been selected to take part in the world‘s most prestigious jazz piano competition in New York!

The pianist and composer Alan Bartuš, who studied in Vienna, was born in Slovakia. He has lived in Austria since he was 11. He is one of the most outstanding talents not only in the Austrian but also in the European jazz scene and is successful in renowned international piano competitions. He has also received many awards in the field of classical music. Thanks to his extraordinary talent, he was the only person from Europe to reach the semi-finals of the world‘s most renowned and at the same time most demanding music-jazz competition, the “Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition” (formerly „Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition“).

Another 8 semi-finalists in the competition come from the USA, one candidate from Canada and one from Korea. This world-famous music competition, which has been running since 1987, an incredible 36 years, has enabled many jazz musicians, such as three-time Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, to have world-class music careers. Each year the competition focuses on a different musical instrument, and this year it is dedicated to the piano and talented pianists under 30. The semi-finals and finals of this competition will take place on October 14th and 15th, 2023 in the beautiful, newly built for an incredible 500 million US dollars Perelman Performing Arts Center instead, that on One World Trade Center (former twin towers) stands. All 11 semi-finalists from around the world will appear in front of a top-class jury of internationally renowned jazz pianists, Herbie Hancock (jury chairman), Hiromi, Danilo Pérez, Bill Charlap and Orrin Evans, appear. They will compete for attractive cash prizes and scholarships worth a total of $150,000. The final of the competition is accompanied by a gala concert at which, in addition to the competition finalists, jazz stars such as Ambrose Akinmusire, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Joe Lovano and Lizz Wright will perform.

Alan Bartuš is one of the best pianists in Europe and the 11 best pianists in the world under 30. He was invited to study at one of the best and most renowned music schools ever, the Manhattan School of Music in New York, accepted. He demonstrated his extraordinary talent in Europe in the first half of this year when he won first place at the renowned international piano competition „Langnau Jazz Nights: Piano Competition“ in Switzerland, and in Klagenfurt, Austria, where he won the main prize at „Artedea Jazz Competition“ had achieved.Last year he won a renowned jazz prize in Austria, the „Ö1 Jazz Prize“which has extensive media support and a presentation in Austria ORF Radio was connected. Thanks to this award, he was able to study for a master’s degree at a university in Vienna – on JAM MUSIC LAB – made possible by Professor Danny Grissett. He defended his bachelor’s degree by studying at the “Music and Art University of Vienna” in Prof. Oliver Kent’s class. Alan has released two albums this year, his first solo piano album „Solology“, published by Hudobný Fond Bratislava, on which he combines classical music of the 20th century with jazz improvisations. The album was extremely well received by experts. The second album, „Born in Millennium“with his own compositions, is already on the renowned German label „Double Moon Records“ appeared. For this album he brought in his father, the renowned double bassist Štefan Pišta Bartuš, the extraordinary trumpeter Kornel Fekete Kovács from Hungary, the top drummer Dávid Hodek from Slovakia and the American percussion legend Gregory Hutchinson. During his budding musical career, Alan has recorded music with legendary American saxophonist and composer Jerry Bergonzi, as well as Tim Armacost, Klemens Marktl, Peter Erskine and many others.

Since his studies at the American Manhattan School of Music is one of the most financially demanding in New York, he is trying to collect financial support to continue his studies through a crowdfunding campaign. You too can support his artistic endeavors and representation by donating any amount here: https://www.donio.sk/alan-bartus-v-ny-usa.