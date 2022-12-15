LOS ANGELES (AFP) – DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who aired the talk show “Ellen the Jokes” in the United States for 19 years, has died at the age of 40, his wife said. Los Angeles media reported that he died of an apparent suicide.

US entertainment news outlet TMZ said Bowes, a DJ and dancer, was found yesterday in a Los Angeles hotel with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to TMZ, Bowes was found dead in his hotel room shortly after his wife, Allison Holker, contacted police concerned about her husband.

“It is with the heaviest heart to tell you that my husband Stephen (Bowes’s name) has left us,” Hawke, 34, said, according to multiple media reports.

“Steven’s light lit up every room he stepped in. He put family, friends and community above all else…He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and a role model for his fans.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said police received a call yesterday morning related to the death of a man. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy will be performed on Bowes.

Bowes joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014 as a regular until the show went off the air in May.

Bowes also participated in the dance talent show “So You Think You Can Dance” and appeared in the “Step Up” film series and “Magic Mike: XXL” (Magic Mike: XXL) XXL).

Following the sad news, “Ellen The Jokes” host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a photo of her and Bowes embracing, writing: “I Heartbroken. tWitch radiated pure love and light, he was family and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

© 2022 AFP