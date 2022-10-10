Home Entertainment Alan Moore: Comics have not become mature audiences are more naive-European Comics-cnBeta.COM
Comics master Alan Moore recently accepted an interview with the British Guardian. During the interview, Moore repeatedly showed his disgust for the modern comics industry, and at the same time severely criticized the current trend of the comics industry and the general taste of the audience. Disgusted but he no longer intends to return to the comics industry.

“I’m sure I’m done with comics, I haven’t done comics for almost five years, I’ve always loved comics as an art form, but the comics industry and everything that goes with it is just unbearable for me,” Moore said. “

Moore said: “Thousands of adults lined up to watch characters and scenes that were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys. I don’t think superheroes are something adults should watch. I think this misunderstanding stems from two. In the 1980s, in fact, I was largely responsible for this misunderstanding, although I did not intend it. When works such as “Watchmen” were first published, many media used the news headlines that “comics have matured”. , but I don’t think that’s the case, it’s true that a lot of comics are starting to become more adult, but most of them still haven’t changed.”

Moore also pointed out that society’s growing interest in simplicity or simplification in children’s works is by no means a good sign, saying: “I mentioned in 2011 that if millions of adults watched a Batman movie, there might be an Unsettling consequences, after all, this naïveté, this quest for a simple reality of simple times is often a harbinger of fascism.”

In this interview, Alan Moore also mentioned that he has always been committed to enlightening mankind through art. Although he admits that he is not always successful, he will still strive for this throughout his career. In addition, Alan Moore said that although he has no intention of returning to the comics industry, he will continue to create texts.

