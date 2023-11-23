Alan Moore, seventy years of the writer-magician

When he had the classic crisis of turning forty, the English writer Alan Moore decided to become a magician, who knows what he will do now that he has just turned seventy. He was in fact born on 18 October 1953 in Northampton, a city from which he almost never leaves and which he made the protagonist of ‹‹ Jerusalem ››, a torrential 2016 novel of fifteen hundred pages.

A chapter, starring Lucia, the schizophrenic daughter of James Joyce hospitalized for years at St. Andrew, the psychiatric hospital in Northampton, is written in the style, complex, experimental, almost untranslatable mix of different languages, of ‹‹Finnegan’s Wake› ›, the latest work by the Irish author.

A challenge novel for an author who has always loved challenges, one of the first comic book writers to become a star, perhaps the second after Stan Lee, considered the creator of the Marvel Universe, who he often criticized for giving himself merits that were not his since in his opinion the authentic creators of the various Fantastic Four, Avengers and Spider-Man would be talented designer-writers such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko and Lee a simple editor.

In 2007 Moore even appeared in an episode of the Simpsons (a series he loves very much) willingly dubbing himself in an animated version.

In the episode, entitled ‹‹Husband and Knives››, a new comic shop opens in Springville, the city of the series, in competition with the pre-existing one (run by a very nerdy guy), and decidedly more interesting given that it invites Alan Moore (who decided to move from Northampton for the occasion) to present his comics.

The screenwriter is a true pop icon in the States, and has been working for the past forty years especially for the American market.

He cut his teeth in his Albion by writing, between the late seventies and early eighties, short stories in various magazines (especially 2000 AD).

He was noticed by the editors of the American DC Comics (the publishing house of Batman and Superman) who entrusted him with the texts of Swamp Thing, a horror series in crisis with a plant-man as the protagonist. Moore changes it: the protagonist becomes a plant with the memories of a man, there is no longer the anthropomorphic approach and, with cultured and brilliant stories, he makes it among the most innovative and influential of the period.

In 1986, the twelve-part saga ‹‹Watchmen› was released (again for DC, for which he also wrote Superman stories), drawn by Dave Gibbons, perhaps the greatest superhero comic epic ever made, which revolutionized the genre. It shows what the world would be like if superheroes really existed: after ‹‹Watchmen›› no one could look at superheroes in the same way anymore.

In the same period, ‹‹V for Vendetta›› was released, designed by David Lloyd, his most political work, set in a United Kingdom under a ferocious dictatorship.

The mask with the face of Guy Fawkes, the English conspirator who attempted to blow up Parliament in the seventeenth century, later became the symbol of many anarchist movements and Moore himself defines himself as an anarchist.

Even though his works have often been adapted to cinema or TV, the writer has always distanced himself and generally has not even accepted the royalties he was entitled to. Since the end of the Eighties he has been increasingly in controversy with the majors of American comics, DC and Marvel, and while he is writing another of his masterpieces, ‹‹From Hell››, on the story of Jack the Ripper, drawn by Eddie Campbell, studying to read up on the esotericism of the Freemasons, he decides to become a magician. For Moore, the magician is the artist, the one who gives life to what didn’t exist before.

He begins to try to summon demons (who actually appear to him although, as he himself admits, always after having taken hallucinogens) and to worship a Roman god (incarnation of the medicine deity Aesculapius) with a human head and a serpent’s body ‹‹ Having announced that I was a magician – he said, half-jokingly, in an interview with Campbell – I was confusedly looking for a god with my personality (…) I was shown an image of the only existing representation of Glycon, and it was love at first sight››.

Moore from 2000 onwards

At the beginning of the second millennium he tried his hand at pornographic comics with ‹‹Lost Girls››, drawn by his partner (and later wife) Melinda Gebbie.

On the eve of the Second World War Alice from ‹‹Alice in Wonderland››, Wendy from ‹‹Peter Pan›› and Dorothy from ‹‹The Wizard of Oz››› meet in an Austrian hotel. Here they have sex with each other and with customers and hotel staff and at the same time tell the uncensored version (obviously under very red lights) of the works in which they were protagonists.

In 1999, with the designer Kevin O’Neill, he created “the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”, which unfolds in various sagas until 2019 and which will mark, according to what he has long stated, his farewell to comics.

It is 1898. Mina Murray (lusted by the vampire count in ‹‹Dracula›› by Bram Stoker), Captain Nemo (from the novels of Jules Verne), Hawley Griffin, the Invisible Man (from the work of HG Wells), the monstrous Mister Hyde (from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson) and Allan Quatermain (adventurer protagonist of a series of novels by Henty Rider Haggard) are brought together by the English secret service, led by the mysterious “M” (name of James Bond’s boss) to save the British Empire from a terrible threat.

As can already be seen from the plot of the first saga, Moore tries to create a world in which all the characters of literature can coexist, a complex and fascinating operation: a sort of immense continuity that dwarfs that of Marvel and DC superheroes Comics.

Since 2012, the Italian rights have belonged to Bao, which has republished the volumes already released and brought ‹‹The Tempest››, the final one, to bookstores, in which we see past incarnations of the League, such as Prospero’s Men, from the seventeenth century (Prospero he is the Duke of Milan, the protagonist of ‹‹The Tempest››, by William Shakespeare).

In the ending, totally metanarrative, a sort of end to all the stories, the two authors talk about their choices and the grievances, in certain cases, of the readers.

Towards the end of this summer Bao also reprinted the missing volume, the anomalous ‹‹Black Dossier››, with parts in 3D (the appropriate glasses are included). and also the participation of James Bond

If she has left comics (at least for now), Moore has not abandoned writing and ‹‹Illuminations›› (Fanucci), a collection of eight short stories (almost all written in recent years) and a short novel, has recently arrived in bookstores. ‹‹What do we know about Thunderman››, set in the hated-beloved world of American superhero publishing, and in the acknowledgments he quotes Kevin O’Neill, ‹‹probably the best comic book artist of his generation and even the one who knows where all the restless corpses of horror comics are buried››.

His statement on the story ‹‹Cold Reading›› which also betrays his ideas on magic and the occult is full of classic British irony: ‹‹I have chosen as the protagonist a charlatan who boasts of psychosensitive powers so that my numerous atheist and rationalist friends can appreciate a story of terrible supernatural revenge despite their sad and depressing points of view which are based exclusively on facts››.

Who knows if Alan Moore will return to comics (which he abandoned only four years ago), the essential thing, for his readers, is that he continues his magic: narrative, in some medium.

We leave the evocations of demons and the like to him and his close friends.

Share this: Facebook

X

