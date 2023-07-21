Alana Lliteras Opens up About Her Experience as Top Chef VIP 2 Winner

Title: Alana Lliteras Shares Behind-the-Scenes Experiences as Winner of Top Chef VIP 2

Subtitle: Laura Zapata’s Opinion and Alana’s Response Stir Controversy

Last July 17, Alana Lliteras emerged as the victor of Top Chef VIP 2, sparking great excitement among her fellow competitors. In particular, Sebastián Villalobos, who expressed his feelings towards Alana after her sensational coronation as the Mexican winner. To shed light on her experience, Alana recently appeared on the popular Telemundo reality show, ‘The Hot Table,’ where she revealed her journey throughout the competition.

Reflecting on her remarkable achievement, Alana emphasized that winning Top Chef VIP 2 was not just an award but a well-deserved reward for her relentless dedication and five months of intense competition. During her interview, she candidly shared both the beautiful moments and the challenges she faced on the show.

One intriguing moment occurred when Verónica Bastos, one of the show’s hosts, presented Alana with a video featuring Laura Zapata’s opinion about her victory. Zapata, who couldn’t contain her excitement, congratulated Alana and commended her for being a standout contestant “throughout the competition.” The renowned actress also made it clear that if Alana hadn’t won, she would have been a deserving candidate for the coveted award. Alana was pleasantly surprised by Zapata’s kind words, which she learned of live on the program.

In response to Zapata’s remarks, Alana expressed her positive mindset and stated, “I am a person who likes to take the positive, always see things on the positive side… Everything I did there I wanted things to be very much mine.” She further elaborated that cooking, for her, is an art that allows her to tell stories and express her personality. Alana made it clear that despite Zapata’s characterization, she was not bothered and continued to embrace her inventive approach to cooking.

When asked about her opinion on whether Zapata would have emerged victorious if she hadn’t won, Alana playfully replied, “I think Sebas (Villalobos)” before bursting into laughter. This humorous response indicated that the actress was not one of Alana’s top choices.

Amidst the discussions surrounding Laura Zapata, another competitor, Marisol Terrazas, recently opened up about her encounters with Zapata on Top Chef VIP. Prominent throughout the competition, Zapata’s personality and behavior sparked several conflicts, yet Alana showed immense respect for her rival. Alana revealed that she focused solely on her cooking, determined not to let any conflicts affect her performance. She acknowledged Zapata’s intelligence and explained that she understood the competitive strategies employed by all contestants, even if they sometimes caused emotional disturbances.

As Alana's success story continues to unfold, she remains unswayed by the opinions of others and stays committed to her culinary art.

