Alberta Ferretti brings her dreamlike and at the same time possible fashion to Rimini

The long tour of the resort fashion shows ended on Friday evening in Rimini with the Alberta Ferretti show: ineffable and dreamy, but also concrete and positive, as is typical of the stylist and entrepreneur from Romagna. «The last week has been really intense for me – says Ferretti -. Initially, following the terrible tragedy that struck the region, I had thought of canceling the event. Then, firstly encouraged by the local authorities, I decided to confirm it, as a good omen and proof of the strength of the people of Romagna, to which I belong”.

By the way, thirty volunteers close the show wearing a shirt that reads, in large letters, the phrase I AM THERE, whose sale proceeds will go to charity. «I have long cultivated the idea of ​​a show in Rimini – continues the stylist -, but Covid forced me to postpone it. Today is a dream come true.” The theater of the event is Castel Sismondo, a fortress in the city which has recently housed the Fellini Museum. And it is precisely to the director, an illustrious son of the city, that everything is dedicated.

However, Alberta Ferretti is too pragmatic a woman, not least in exercising her role as stylist, to indulge in a themed collection. Therefore, the clothes, and that’s a good thing, have nothing Fellinian about them. Felliniana is the frame, vaguely dreamlike, between rising mists and the music of Nino Rota, and that’s it. Instead, the collection has the colors of the place: the beiges of the sand, the browns of the stones of the castle, the greens and blues of the sky and meadows, the red of the sunsets, the sparkles of the sun reflected on the waters. Everything is light, flying, in accordance with Ferretti’s thinking: a mix of the ethereal and the possible, of impalpable and nuanced dresses and masculine suits or suede blousons worn with long skirts.

The castle in the background becomes and prints and the show closes with a series of long metallic capes: certainly Fellini-esque, but more fatal Woman that Juliet of spirits. It is a measured test, summarizing a style that is always true to itself, which convinces because it avoids storytelling in favor of clothes, which are too often forgotten.