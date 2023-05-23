Alberta Ferretti confirms the fashion show in Rimini: “Message of positivity”

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Aeffe Group confirms the Alberta Ferretti fashion show scheduled in Rimini, at Castel Sismondo, on Friday 26 May. The decision came after a discussion with the institutions, «in agreement with the Mayor of Rimini and in agreement with the institutions, the Region and the Government, in the figures of the Undersecretary of State to the Ministry of Culture Lucia Borgonzoni and the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché», reads a note sent by the company.

The stylist: «Important message of positivity»

The fashion show, in the intentions of the group, represents Emilia Romagna’s desire to start again after the catastrophic events of last week which particularly affected the provinces of Ravenna and Forlì. “Right now we are working on the fashion show in an atmosphere of great sadness for what is happening around us, a few kilometers from our homes and our company – said Alberta Ferretti, founder and creative director of the brand – . I’ve asked myself many questions these days, I don’t deny that I seriously thought about taking a step back by canceling the event, but then, after having discussed at length with the institutions, to whom all my esteem goes for how they’re managing the emergency, I understood how our fashion show could carry an important message of positivity». In addition to wanting to save and enhance the work of all those who worked on the organization of the event, the stylist and entrepreneur from Romagna underlined the importance of using creativity and beauty to «stimulate that positivity and optimism that the people of Romagna cultivate always in an atmosphere of great hospitality and humanity». All in the eyes of an international audience: the brand’s customers, but also all the tourists who visit Romagna during the summer.

Synergy with the institutions and support for the territory

«Rimini and Romagna want to restart after the immense tragedy that has affected their body and soul. We are all rolling up our sleeves, day and night, to make ourselves ready to be who we are: the heart of Italy that hosts you and always makes you feel at home – said the mayor of Rimini Jamil Sadegholvaad -. For us, starting again means having confidence again because it is work and security for hundreds of thousands of families and people”.

The Aeffe group, which also owns the Moschino and Pollini brands, will commit itself with a donation for the benefit of associations active in the area. At the same time, the company is also taking steps to organize a charity auction dedicated to the VICs of the Alberta Ferretti brand, during which special archive pieces will be sold. The proceeds from the auction, as well as those from the sale of a T-shirt decorated with the words “I am here”, will be entirely donated to charity. The commitment to support the local area also involves group employees who will donate the fee for an hour’s work and the company will make a further donation of the same amount.