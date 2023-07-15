Alberto F intervened the Jujuy PJ for endorsing the constitutional reform of Morales

President Alberto Fernández, in his role as head of the National Council of the PJ, finally decided yesterday to intervene in the party in the province of Jujuy to “put it on the same line as Peronism throughout the country of clear opposition to the government of Gerardo Morales and repressive policies. With this decision, the President removed Rubén Rivarola, provincial deputy and candidate for national senator, from party ownership, who gave his sector’s endorsement of the constitutional reform promoted by Morales, which was approved despite the strong rejection of the social sectors.

“Institutional violence is worrying, we have never accepted it in our management and we are concerned that in some parts of the country the provincial governments do that kind of thing,” said Alberto Fernández, alluding to the acts of violence that took place in the province. norteña against the constitutional modification that imposes restrictions on social protest, among other changes.

As announced, the intervention of the Jujeño PJ will be in the hands of the mayor of the Buenos Aires municipality of Merlo, Gustavo Menéndez and the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández.

Among the fundamentals, Alberto Fernández pointed out: “Let there be no doubt that the authorities of the PJ Jujuy district agree with a thought that is totally alien to the principles and doctrine that are the foundation of Justicialist thought and contradict the spirit and letter of our National Constitution.”

To reinforce the discontent that remains in the province, social, union and human rights leaders met in Congress and expressed their “categorical repudiation of the repressive model” of Morales.

There they called for a mobilization for the next July 20 throughout the country to repudiate the events. The march will take place within the framework of a new anniversary of the so-called “Blackout Night”, which occurred in 1976, when a series of kidnappings took place in the town of Libertador General San Martín de Jujuy, most of them carried out with government vehicles. ingenuity Ledesma.

The press conference held in the Chamber of Deputies, organized by the Central de los Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA), led by Hugo Yasky, included the participation of the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla; Estela de Carlotto (Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo), Taty Almeida (Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line), as well as pro-government deputies and the Left Front and Workers-Unidad.

The Senate factor. The questioning of the national justicialismo to the attitudes of the provincial representation also reached Senator Guillermo Snopek, who was absent last Wednesday from a key session for the Kirchnerism in which 75 sheets of judges were going to be approved, including that of continuity in the position of Ana María Figueroa. A few months ago, Snopek and four other legislators decided to split from the Frente de Todos to form Federal Unity. But the absence cost Snopek, who they decided to separate from Sergio Massa’s ticket as a candidate for president. In other words, Snopek will have a short ticket as a candidate for national deputy while Carolina Moisés, today in the lower house, will seek a place in the Senate.

