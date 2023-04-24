Home » Alberto Fernández and a direct message to Cristina Kirchner: “No one should name a candidate in the Frente de Todos”
Alberto Fernández and a direct message to Cristina Kirchner: “No one should name a candidate in the Frente de Todos”

Alberto Fernández and a direct message to Cristina Kirchner: “No one should name a candidate in the Frente de Todos”

President Alberto Fernandez sent a new message to the inmate Front of All by assuring that “Peronism lacked internal democracy“. In addition, he questioned the designations by hand.”There should be no one to point out a candidate in the Frente de Todos“, raised regarding the role of the vice president Cristina Kirchner.

“More than 90 lists were out of competition due to a political decision,” he said, and when asked about his appointment, as a result of the former president’s will, he replied: “Yes, my appointment was also, it was the result of a huge crisis that had us all divided. What I want is for people to choose. Since when did Peronism get a headache when people think?“.

On the other hand, the head of state argued his decision not to compete for his re-election by arguing that he did not want to add “one more element of dispute” to the Frente de Todos, and specified: “I have never been an obstacle to a collective project.”

For his part, the president admitted egos within the coalition, and asked to resolve the differences in the ruling party in a “friendly” way and through the vote of society.

