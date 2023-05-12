Alberto Fernández anticipated a high price rise for April

President Alberto Fernandez anticipated that the number of April inflation that will be released this Friday, May 12, will be high, without providing a specific number, and he blamed this rise on the rise of the blue dollar last month, when it touched 500 pesos. In addition, he spoke of the problem of “psychological inflation”.

“We have a very serious problem with inflation, very difficult to handle,” the head of state admitted in an interview from Quinta de Olivos. “Last night I was talking with (the Minister of Economy) Sergio (Massa) that we have to set a definitive goal to stop this, he added. And he explained:” There are many causes, one is speculation that there may be a devaluation, that the blue rises , the ‘just in case we increase’. That is why many criticized me when I spoke about self-constructed inflation, psychological inflationwhich is not in the consumer but in the small trader”.

Asked about the specific figure of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that the INDEC will publish today at 4:00 p.m., Alberto Fernández said: “I do not know the data, because the INDEC works with total autonomy, but surely it is not what we want”.

“We had a very serious problem with inflation in April, a run that brought the dollar to five hundred and some pesos. Within a week, he went up and down and back to the prices he had. But that rise operates in the heads of Argentines and then the dollar falls and prices don’t,” argued the president in dialogue with Gustavo Sylvestre in Morning Sylvester (Radio 10).

“Argentina is an economy that has rare, particular characteristics that are difficult to explain, but we have 33 months of consecutive growth in registered employment, and in the first quarter very high industry growth, and one sees the movements of the economy that make that it’s working,” said the president.

