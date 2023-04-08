Home Entertainment Alberto Fernández celebrated the return of Brazil to Unasur
Entertainment

Alberto Fernández celebrated the return of Brazil to Unasur

by admin
Alberto Fernández celebrated the return of Brazil to Unasur

President Alberto Fernandez celebrated this Friday the return of Brazil to the Union of South American Nations (Unasur)the South American integration organization that represents the so-called “Latin American progressivism and left”, and from which former president Jair Bolsonaro had withdrawn by slamming the door in 2019.

“I share with the president of Brazil, my dear friend @LulaOficial, the proud to be South American”Alberto Fernández tweeted this Good Friday, on the occasion of the signing of the decree by Lula da Silva that marks the return of the South American giant to the regional body.

In his message, the Argentine President replied to the publication of his Brazilian colleague, in which he had highlighted that he was “proud to be South American”.

“We return together to @unasur to resolutely strengthen regional unity and adapt it to the new challenges of social and economic development”Alberto Fernández added in his post on social networks:

Alberto Fernández’s tweet.

The Argentine president’s message ratified the course taken the day before, after Argentina took the same direction as Brazil to strengthen regional integration ties after four years of Bolsonaro’s administration, which implied a certain isolation of the Planalto in regional affairs with the also withdrawn from CELAC.

Meanwhile, Fernández stressed that both countries returned “together to decisively strengthen regional unity and adapt it to the new challenges of social and economic development.”

As is known, President Alberto Fernández arrived on Wednesday night at the Chapadmalal Residence together with Fabiola Yañez and her son Francisco, to rest on the coast until Sunday, since he has no official activities scheduled on his agenda.

See also  Italians and the car: never without the radio

CI/HB

You may also like

You may also like

Champion and “1”: no one takes the first...

Noochie ֳ Looping ԭ Daft Punk

Three dead in head-on collision north of Santa...

The Open of the Center has a new...

More than a dozen films competed for the...

Attack in Tel Aviv: violence intensifies and leaves...

Tigers in 2023 should be careful alone

In search of resurrection – La Stampa

the red velvet cake that complicated the participants

Old trees bloom new flowers: UDO Super 6...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy