President Alberto Fernandez celebrated this Friday the return of Brazil to the Union of South American Nations (Unasur)the South American integration organization that represents the so-called “Latin American progressivism and left”, and from which former president Jair Bolsonaro had withdrawn by slamming the door in 2019.

“I share with the president of Brazil, my dear friend @LulaOficial, the proud to be South American”Alberto Fernández tweeted this Good Friday, on the occasion of the signing of the decree by Lula da Silva that marks the return of the South American giant to the regional body.

In his message, the Argentine President replied to the publication of his Brazilian colleague, in which he had highlighted that he was “proud to be South American”.

“We return together to @unasur to resolutely strengthen regional unity and adapt it to the new challenges of social and economic development”Alberto Fernández added in his post on social networks:

Alberto Fernández’s tweet.

The Argentine president’s message ratified the course taken the day before, after Argentina took the same direction as Brazil to strengthen regional integration ties after four years of Bolsonaro’s administration, which implied a certain isolation of the Planalto in regional affairs with the also withdrawn from CELAC.

Meanwhile, Fernández stressed that both countries returned “together to decisively strengthen regional unity and adapt it to the new challenges of social and economic development.”

