The current mayor of General Roca and Peronist candidateMaria Emilia Soriawas reelected this Sunday March 12 with a wide margin of votes and received the congratulations of leaders of the Frente de Todos, among them, the president Alberto Fernandez. Thus, the national president celebrated in the the country’s first general election in 2023.

The president sent his greetings to Soria through Twitter, where he also highlighted “the confidence of citizens in Peronism to govern in challenging times”.

In the country’s first general electionaround 70% of the 84,496 qualified voters went to the polls to fulfill their civic duty in 33 schools and 245 tables in the city of Río Negro.

María Emilia Soria was re-elected mayor of General Roca.

With more than 90% of the tables scrutinized, Soria (Pasión por Roca) won the 59.2% of the votesaccording to provisional data from the official website of the local electoral court.

“Congratulations María Emilia Soria for this great victory in our beloved General Roca! This result is recognition of your enormous work and the confidence of citizens in Peronism to govern in challenging times,” Alberto Fernández wrote on his Twitter account.

The president assured that Soria “is an emerging Peronism that we must build. Democratic and supportive. Open, without sectarianism, to favor the construction of popular fronts that serve the most needy.”

And he also sent his congratulations “to those who turned out to vote, ratifying their faith in our democracy, and to all the political forces that participated and that now we hope will generously accompany the popular will.”

María Emilia Soria was re-elected mayor of General Roca.

For her part, the community chief María Emilia Soria ratified the victory: “With this victory, the triumph of Gringo Soria remains valid”he assured in reference to his father a two-term former mayor in that city and governor-elect in 2011.

In second place was the candidate of Orgullo Roquense, Carlos Banacloywhat presented along with five collecting lists who took him as mayor and reached about 22%.

Banacloy had the support of the ballots of the UCRhe Popular Patagonian Movementhe Democratic Opening Movement, Networks and New Encounter. Thus, he harvested support of radicalism, of Governor Alberto Weretilneck and also of Kirchnerismhowever, could not with Soria.

While, Gaston Soto, of “Change General Rock“, was third with less than 10% and could enter a councilor from the space of “PRO“for the first time in the history of the Deliberative Council.

The candidate of Frente Somos Unidad Popular y Social, Mario Álvarez, received approximately 4% of the vote.

Soria celebrated his victory.

How would be the deliberative Council of General Roca

With these results, the local deliberative Council would be made up of six councilors from Pasión por Roca, one from Orgullo Roquense and another from Cambia Roca.

The three seats on the municipal Court of Accounts will be filled by the candidates on the winning list.

Carlos Banacloy publicly recognized the triumph that mayor María Emilia Soria obtained this Sunday and justified her defeat in the context of the polarization that exists in local politics.

In second place was the candidate for Orgullo Roquense, Carlos Banacloy.

“We knew that we were undergoing a test, I think there is a submission of what anti-politics means, there is a fed up,” he said. And he added: “It is important to analyze how we have approached the work in this town in recent years, I think we have to have a different strategy with the provincial government.”

He also said that “we must read what is happening at the national level, I think there is a very large polarizationwhere he Provincial project of Juntos Somos Río Negro, is subject to“. “The municipal strategy of permanently subduing the crack, the neighbor was intelligent,” concluded Banacloy.

