Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa inaugurate the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline

This Sunday, the Government will inaugurate the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline. This is a large-scale work almost at the beginning of the electoral campaign for the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (Paso) in August.

President Alberto Fernández, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and the presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, will be present.

The event will take place in the Buenos Aires town of Salliqueló, where the gas pipeline that brings the gas produced by the Vaca Muerta energy pole will arrive.

The act, live

News in development

