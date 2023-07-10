Home » Alberto Fernández crossed Macri: “They tried to give the gas pipeline to their friends”
Alberto Fernández crossed Macri: “They tried to give the gas pipeline to their friends”

President Alberto Fernandez He rejected the criticism of the former president Mauricio Macri for the inauguration of Nestor Kirchner pipeline and chicaneó: “They tried to give the pipeline to their friends“.

From his Twitter account, Macri stated that the work “arrived three years late” and “cost an additional 800 million dollars.” A while later, by the same route, Fernández’s response arrived.

“They tried to give the pipeline to their friends, do private business and dollarize gas rates again. They ended up suspending construction by order of the IMF. We did it, and for the benefit of the Argentines. Better than being together is being united,” said the current President.

Official critics of Macri

Also through her Twitter account, the president of AySA, Malena Galmariniattacked the opposition referent and launched: “You want to tell us that It took you 4 years to prepare a tender?“.

Mauri, all your ‘works’ were vandalized workshops, debts of up to a year with contractors who you made them overturn…! And that you had 100,000M dollars to do works, eh! Ah, no… they were for ‘leaks’!”, she assured.

And he concluded: “They took it for the business of a few. Look if you had put it for all Argentines…!!”.

Meanwhile, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreaureplicated Macri’s tweet and ironized: “He took the largest debt with the IMF in history. The lazy uncle who ruined us, full of spite“.

President Alberto Fernández inaugurated the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline in the Buenos Aires district of Salliqueló and was accompanied by the vice president, Cristina Kirchnerand the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate of Union for the Homeland, Sergio Massa.

