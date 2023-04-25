Home » Alberto Fernández did not use the presidential helicopter to go to an interview
Entertainment

Alberto Fernández did not use the presidential helicopter to go to an interview

by admin
Alberto Fernández did not use the presidential helicopter to go to an interview

Yesterday, the presence of the presidential helicopter went viral on the networks and they accused Alberto Fernández of using it to go to a radio interview. The president’s spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, and the Military House clarified that the air vehicle was not used and that the head of state attended the note by car. What did they say.

In a statement issued last night by Casa Militar, in charge of the custody of Fernández, it was indicated that “related to the movement on the day of the date in support of the displacement of the President of news, it is made known that it was carried out by land from the Presidential Residence of Olivos to the Club Ferrocarril Oeste and later to Government House«.

The letter, which bears the signature of Colonel Alejandro Guglielmi, head of the Military House, clarified that “air movement, health support and security support are the de rigor that must be done habitually by the Security of the highest National Authority.

Meanwhile, the presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti confirmed this information through Twitter and added: “The President did not use it (the helicopter)”.

“We regret, once again, that they publish and reproduce information without checking with the sole objective of generating discomfort”he added regarding versions of the media that stated that the president had taken the official helicopter to the radio interview this morning.

See also  Cultural Observation｜The lyrics of Zheng Zhihua's "The Lights of the Stars" were changed Lawyer: The right to modify belongs to the personal rights of the copyright and cannot be transferred


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

New Balance Retro Sports Retrospects Retro Sports to...

Millionaire robbery in the country Grand Bell: they...

The 13th Beijing Film Festival Tiantan Awards Jury...

Ciro and the Persians announce tour of Europe

Premiere of the movie “Unfamiliar Life” Qiao Shan,...

what you need to know before selling or...

& Other Stories Create Sophisticated Items for a...

Türkiye: 110 arrested for links to the Kurdish...

Enjoy the Colorful Campus The 2nd Sports Art...

April 25, the women who made the Resistance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy