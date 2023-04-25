Alberto Fernández did not use the presidential helicopter to go to an interview

Yesterday, the presence of the presidential helicopter went viral on the networks and they accused Alberto Fernández of using it to go to a radio interview. The president’s spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, and the Military House clarified that the air vehicle was not used and that the head of state attended the note by car. What did they say.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In a statement issued last night by Casa Militar, in charge of the custody of Fernández, it was indicated that “related to the movement on the day of the date in support of the displacement of the President of news, it is made known that it was carried out by land from the Presidential Residence of Olivos to the Club Ferrocarril Oeste and later to Government House«.

The letter, which bears the signature of Colonel Alejandro Guglielmi, head of the Military House, clarified that “air movement, health support and security support are the de rigor that must be done habitually by the Security of the highest National Authority.

Meanwhile, the presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti confirmed this information through Twitter and added: “The President did not use it (the helicopter)”.

President @alferdez today he traveled by car to finalize the interview that he will carry out @mekhur in @NacionalRock937

For security reasons, the Military House always arranges for a helicopter to be in the area in case of emergencies.

The President did not use it. — Gabriela Cerruti (@gabicerru) April 24, 2023

“We regret, once again, that they publish and reproduce information without checking with the sole objective of generating discomfort”he added regarding versions of the media that stated that the president had taken the official helicopter to the radio interview this morning.



