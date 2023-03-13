President Alberto Fernández celebrated today the 10 years of Jorge Bergoglio’s papacy and stressed that the Pontiff «was encouraged to question the inequalities of the world and brought the Church closer to those most in need«.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«Francis has been Pope for 10 years. A person I deeply admirewho was encouraged to question the inequalities of the world and brought the Church closer to those most in need,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that «his guide encourages us to dream and build a more humane world. All my affection towards him on this day.

Francis has been Pope for 10 years. A person I deeply admire, who was encouraged to question the world‘s inequalities and brought the Church closer to those most in need. His guide encourages us to dream and build a more humane world. All my affection towards him on this day. pic.twitter.com/JHcR8m4h4p – Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez) March 13, 2023

Fernández accompanied his message with a video with images and messages from the Pope, including photos of him with the Pope.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The tribute of the Casa Rosada

Earlier, from Casa Rosada they sent an affectionate greeting to the pope for his decade at the head of the Catholic Church.

«The pontificate of Francisco, our Argentine Pope, celebrates 10 years. Argentina pays tribute to him and highlights his message of peace, unity and solidarity“, reads the celebration published through social networks, accompanied by a video in which images of the Assumption follow one another, with the white smoke coming from the Sistine Chapel, and the participation of His Highest Holiness before the United Nations in 2015.

In the audiovisual piece there is also a fragment of his inaugural speech: «When the obsession to own and dominate excludes millions of people and primary goods, when economic and technological inequality is such that it lacerates the social fabric and when dependency on unlimited material progress threatens our common home we cannot stand by«.

The pontificate of Francisco, our Argentine Pope, turns 10 🇦🇷🕊️ Argentina pays tribute to him and highlights his message of peace, unity and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/x5sKrxnK8q – Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada) March 13, 2023

10 years after the pontificate, political and union leaders and sports and cultural personalities from all over the world signed a joint letter addressed to Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the first sample of the closure, the political rift and internal tensions in pursuit of the same objective.

In the letter they thank him for “his work in favor of Humanity, particularly the excluded and poor peoples.” They stamped his signature the president of the Nation Alberto Fernández; Vice President Cristina Fernández Kirchner; the head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta; governors, national ministers, provincial ministers, and officials of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, union representatives of the CGT, the Autonomous CTA and the Workers’ CTA; the main leaders of social movements, rectors of universities and referents of the cultural and sports field.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





