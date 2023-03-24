Alberto Fernandez left this friday morning to Santo Domingocapital of Dominican Republic. To the trip that was going to have him only until Sunday morning outside the country, a section was added. It is a last stop in Washington that he arrives towards the end of his term and that he will leave one of the three main images of his bilateral meetings when he meets in the oval room with the North American head of state, Joseph Biden.

On Saturday and Sunday, Fernández will participate in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and of Government. On the agenda are the discussion on the environmental crisis, digital transformation, food security and international financial architecture. There the war unleashed by Russia in the Ukraine and its consequences in Latin America will have a strong role.

This time, Fernández travels with a small entourage made up of the chancellor, santiago cafiero; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the spokeswoman, Gabriella Cerruti; and the first lady fabiola yanez. In the United States, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. The trip will serve to finish settling the internal discussion for the off against the official himself who assures that they leave the Casa Rosada.

New crossing with Chile: now a Boric minister asked Fernández to be “respectful of the institutions”

The Aerolineas Argentinas plane carrying Fernández and his entourage departed at 11:15 from the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, in Ezeiza, and landed at the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo at 5:00 p.m. in Argentina.

The first activity will be the Opening Ceremony of the XXVIII Summit of Heads of State of the Ibero-American Conference, in Fortaleza Santo Domingo, Colonial Zone. This summit is made up of the nineteen countries of America and three of the Iberian Peninsula, which maintain historical and economic ties with the region. The members who participate in it are: Andorra, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa RicaCuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Alberto Fernández with aeronautical workers.

Alberto Fernández will also have some bilateral meetings in Santo Domingo, such as with the President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez. He will also meet with the Head of State of Portugal, Antonio Costa. And he has scheduled a meeting with Joseph BorrellHigh Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, the Summit will lead the Argentine president to cross paths with Guillermo Lasso after the accusations on one side and the other for the escape of the former Ecuadorian minister María de los Ángeles Duarte from the embassy of our country in Ecuador. The link was broken after both countries recall their ambassadors.

Meeting with Boric?

You will also meet Gabriel Boric. It was thought of a bilateral but we will have to wait for confirmation since in the last hours a new conflict with the Chilean government escalated. The Minister of Justice of this country, louis corderodenounced that the questions that Alberto Fernández made to the judicial functioning of that country are “impertinent and improper.”

Alberto Fernández recalled the last military coup and took the opportunity to criticize Mauricio Macri

This is a response to the President’s statements in the letter he sent to Lasso in which he accuses the Justice of having “placed themselves at the service of those who persecute opponents” due to the decision of the Santiago courts to postpone the trial of the case. SQM, which involves the former presidential candidate, Marco Enriquez Ominami.

On Sunday, Alberto Fernandez and his entourage will fly to NY where he will have meetings at the beginning of the week to travel to Washington on Tuesday, where he will finally hold the postponed meeting with Joseph Biden. The head of state will receive the formal invitation already on Dominican soil.

The meeting will take place after the diplomatic work of the foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero and the ambassador to the United States, Jorge Arguello. Biden does not usually grant bilaterals when heads of state face an electoral process, but this exception shows that the American began to open the international agenda after the coronavirus he suffered and the war in Ukraine.

The photo with Biden will complete the album of the international chapter for Fernández who will have the American, Vladimir Putin (Russia) and Xi Jinping (China) as the most important figures.