Alberto Fernández toured the works of the first nuclear reactor built in the country

President Alberto Fernandez visited the first reactor this Friday nuclear fully designed and built in Argentina. The president’s visit to the facilities of the THE EMPERORin the Buenos Aires town of Lima, was attended by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmusand the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis.

The delegation that accompanied the head of state was made up of the General Secretary of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the spokesperson for the Presidency, Gabriella Cerruti; the secretary of Planning and Policies in Science, Technology and Innovation, Diego Hurtado; the Undersecretary for Institutional Coordination of Energy, María Florencia Álvarez Travieso; and the president of Nucleoeléctrica Argentina, José Luis Antúnez, according to what official spokesmen told the news agency telam.

The president toured the CAREM facilities. Telam: Pictures

CAREM is the first nuclear power reactor fully designed and built in Argentina, which reaffirms with this new milestone its capacity for the development and commissioning of nuclear power plantsprofiling itself as one of the world leaders in the segment of low and medium power modular reactors (SMR, for its acronym in English).

From the Executive, they explained that the new development of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA) places the country “on the path of leading the segment of low and medium power SMR modular reactors, which are the world trend in nuclear energy, because they are much smaller reactors, with a simpler design and sure”, according to reproduced telam.

This class of reactors has a great projection for the electricity supply to areas far from large urban centers or manufacturing and industrial poles with high energy consumption (including the capacity to feed seawater desalination plants).

The reactor will be capable of generating 32 megawatts of electricity and will be used for supply electricity to some 120 thousand inhabitants. Likewise, it stands out for a rigorous safety standard established from the design, thanks to the application of highly engineered solutions that simplify its construction, operation and maintenance.

