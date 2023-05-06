Home » Alberto Fernández toured the works of the first nuclear reactor built in the country
Entertainment

Alberto Fernández toured the works of the first nuclear reactor built in the country

by admin

President Alberto Fernandez visited the first reactor this Friday nuclear fully designed and built in Argentina. The president’s visit to the facilities of the THE EMPERORin the Buenos Aires town of Lima, was attended by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmusand the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis.

The delegation that accompanied the head of state was made up of the General Secretary of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the spokesperson for the Presidency, Gabriella Cerruti; the secretary of Planning and Policies in Science, Technology and Innovation, Diego Hurtado; the Undersecretary for Institutional Coordination of Energy, María Florencia Álvarez Travieso; and the president of Nucleoeléctrica Argentina, José Luis Antúnez, according to what official spokesmen told the news agency telam.

The president toured the CAREM facilities. Telam: Pictures

CAREM is the first nuclear power reactor fully designed and built in Argentina, which reaffirms with this new milestone its capacity for the development and commissioning of nuclear power plantsprofiling itself as one of the world leaders in the segment of low and medium power modular reactors (SMR, for its acronym in English).

From the Executive, they explained that the new development of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA) places the country “on the path of leading the segment of low and medium power SMR modular reactors, which are the world trend in nuclear energy, because they are much smaller reactors, with a simpler design and sure”, according to reproduced telam.

Alberto Fernandez 20230505

This class of reactors has a great projection for the electricity supply to areas far from large urban centers or manufacturing and industrial poles with high energy consumption (including the capacity to feed seawater desalination plants).

See also  "Beginning" released the ending theme song MV Zhou Shen Xianxian

The reactor will be capable of generating 32 megawatts of electricity and will be used for supply electricity to some 120 thousand inhabitants. Likewise, it stands out for a rigorous safety standard established from the design, thanks to the application of highly engineered solutions that simplify its construction, operation and maintenance.

Alberto Fernandez 20230505

CA/HB

You may also like

You may also like

Shock in Chubut over the death of a...

“How lucky I was to have him”

Together closes the sheet list and the candidate...

More than 70% of Tmall’s 100 million brands...

“The Government persists in its illegitimate behavior”

F1 arrives in Miami with extensive dominance of...

When Korean idols are performing on a rainy...

In Argentina education is not a priority

Fresh Power | Dialogue with Youth Hello Hu...

The municipality will pay $32.4 million for 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy