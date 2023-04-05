President Alberto Fernandez travel this Wednesday April 5th to Chile for a bilateral meeting with his peer Gabriel Boric. He will also participate in the act for the 205 years of the Embrace of Maipú between Bernardo O’Higgins and José de San Martínand will participate from trans-Andean land in a virtual meeting with Latin American leaders to discuss the issue of inflation in the region.

Fernández will leave Buenos Aires early to participate at 10:00 Chilean time (11:00 in Argentina) in the ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Maipureported sources from the Presidency.

The meeting was confirmed on the 25th of last month in a bilateral meeting held by Cafiero and his Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren, within the framework of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government that was held in Santo Domingo, capital of the Republic Dominican Republic, reported the agency telam.

The anniversary of the Maipú Embrace

He Hug of Maipua town located near the capital Santiago, occurred between O’Higgins and San Martín on April 5, 1818, after the battle of Maipú happened that same day.

In Maipú the Argentine-Chilean United Army, commanded by San Martín, and the royalist forces that responded to the Spanish monarch Fernando VII and that were led by Mariano Osorio faced each other.

The victory of the United Army reaffirmed the Proclamation of the Independence of Chilewhich occurred almost two months earlier, on February 12 of that same year.

The activity of the Argentine president

Then, at 12 in Chile (13 in Argentina), from the Argentine Embassy in Santiago de Chile, Fernández will intervene by zoom in a meeting called by the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradordenominated “Alliance of Latin American and Caribbean countries against inflation“.

In addition to Fernández and López Obrador, the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce; from Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; From Chile, Gabriel Boric; from Colombia, Gustavo Petro; from Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and from Honduras, Xiomara Castroin addition to the Prime Ministers of Belize, Juan Antonio Bricenoand Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Everard Gonsalves.

There will be analyzed initiatives to reduce inflation jointly and would be the prologue for another face-to-face event next May in Mexico City.

Among these points, an attempt will be made to establish a mechanism for the exchange of basket products that measures inflation at a lower production price. On March 28, the foreign ministers held their first meeting, also virtually.

And starting at 3:45 p.m. Chilean time (4:45 p.m. in Argentina), the President will hold a bilateral work meeting with Boricand then move on to an extended meeting with members of both governments.

The meeting will be held in the White Room of the Palacio de la Moneda and will address the main issues of the bilateral relationship and the progress that has been made regarding the commitments made in the Joint Declaration that they signed on the occasion of the President’s State Visit from Chile to Argentina on April 4, 2022.

The president will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, santiago cafiero; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the presidential adviser Ricardo Forster; the national deputy Marcelo Casaretto and the ambassador of Argentina in Chile, Rafael Bielsa.

Once the activities are finished, Alberto Fernández will return to Argentina.

