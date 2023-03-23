Home Entertainment Alberto Fernández will meet with Joe Biden at the White House at the end of March




President Alberto Fernández will meet with the President of the United States Joe Biden after the extensive diplomatic negotiation that was delayed by the coronavirus, the closeness of the national government with Venezuela, China and Cuba, and by the war in Ukraine.

The meeting will be on March 29, at the White House. According to the information that came out, it will be a meeting with an open agenda, but with a focus on bilateral relations between the two countries, the global impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the institutional situation in Latin America.

