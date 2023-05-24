Albini and Kering unite to create sustainable biocolourants

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian textile industry denies for the umpteenth time the idea that the sector is mature and not very inclined to process and product innovation. Not only that: the ability of the supply chain is also confirmed – from the “upstream” of the textile to the “downstream” of the high-end finished product – to collaborate on research and sustainability projects.

In fact, the Exteria pilot project has started, sponsored by the Albini Group with its innovation hub Albini_next and by the Material innovation lab (Mil) of Kering, the French luxury group which has over 13,000 employees in Italy, with brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Pomellato, just to name a few. The Exteria project gives life to dyed fabrics thanks to the use of bacteria engineered with synthetic biology techniques, a discipline straddling engineering and biology. Exteria sees the presence of a third actor, the British company Colorifix, born from a spin-off of the University of Cambridge to help companies save on raw materials and reduce their carbon footprint by passing, through the dyeing processes, color of natural origin with high performance.

«Creating the right triangulation to test and validate a technology is the key to promising progress», confirms Christian Tubito, director of the Material innovation lab at Kering. The Lombard textile group, underlines the president Stefano Albini, had the role of «orchestra director»: «We are proud of this revolutionary project and of having taken it to an industrial scale. We have chosen to collaborate with Colorifix because it is the most authoritative scientific partner in this field and we are happy that Kering has wanted to support us on our path towards a more sustainable supply chain”.

Exteria has used two bacterial strains that produce different colors depending on the dyeing parameters and the chosen fiber: with the first Albini has dyed a beige color on cotton and a camel color on wool, with the second pigment, which gives a bright purple , Albini has dyed 100% cotton yarns. And we are only at the beginning.