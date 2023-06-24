Home » Alcaraz advances to the final at Queen’s Club and seeks to recover the place of honor in the ranking
Entertainment

Alcaraz advances to the final at Queen’s Club and seeks to recover the place of honor in the ranking

by admin
Alcaraz advances to the final at Queen’s Club and seeks to recover the place of honor in the ranking

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz reached his first ATP grass-court final and is one win away from retaking the top spot by beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club championship on Saturday.

Alex de Minaur stands between Alcaraz, the trophy and the number one in the world ranking.

Alcaraz and Korda played the first semifinal of their career on grass.

Korda, the first American to reach the Queen’s semifinals in 11 years, hit 11 aces but also hit six double faults. His slice was regularly punished by Alcaraz’s powerful forehands.

The Spaniard won the only break point of the second set and prevailed.

A victory will give the US Open champion his fifth title of the year, the 11th of his career and would move Alcaraz above Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings, meaning he would reach Wimbledon next month as number one.

Second favourite, Holger Rune, also arrived in London without having won a tour match on grass, like Alcaraz.

De Minaur dismissed Rune 6-3, 7-6(2), saving three break points and breaking the 20-year-old Dane a couple of times. He has experience on turf. The Australian won Eastbourne in 2021 and reached the Wimbledon round of 16 in 2022.

“I’ve played decent on grass and I’m having a good week, and this was my best performance of the week,” he said.

De Minaur won the biggest title of his career, and the seventh, in February in Acapulco, at the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis.

See also  Weng Liyou "registered" not to entertain guests | Marriage | The Epoch Times

You may also like

Larreta and his candidates in CABA: Maximiliano Ferraro...

Due to the rain sources, they convene an...

Argentina, only for now, oblivious to the drought...

“Let’s build on Sergio Massa’s victory”

Andrea Franceschini’s father was arrested for stabbing a...

Rossi spoke after the announcement of the formula...

Facundo Manes gets off the PASO and will...

the bars will work until midnight and other...

Argentina’s relationship with Mercosur

“Sergio Massa has management experience and knows the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy