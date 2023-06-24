Alcaraz advances to the final at Queen’s Club and seeks to recover the place of honor in the ranking

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz reached his first ATP grass-court final and is one win away from retaking the top spot by beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club championship on Saturday.

Alex de Minaur stands between Alcaraz, the trophy and the number one in the world ranking.

Alcaraz and Korda played the first semifinal of their career on grass.

Korda, the first American to reach the Queen’s semifinals in 11 years, hit 11 aces but also hit six double faults. His slice was regularly punished by Alcaraz’s powerful forehands.

The Spaniard won the only break point of the second set and prevailed.

A victory will give the US Open champion his fifth title of the year, the 11th of his career and would move Alcaraz above Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings, meaning he would reach Wimbledon next month as number one.

Second favourite, Holger Rune, also arrived in London without having won a tour match on grass, like Alcaraz.

De Minaur dismissed Rune 6-3, 7-6(2), saving three break points and breaking the 20-year-old Dane a couple of times. He has experience on turf. The Australian won Eastbourne in 2021 and reached the Wimbledon round of 16 in 2022.

“I’ve played decent on grass and I’m having a good week, and this was my best performance of the week,” he said.

De Minaur won the biggest title of his career, and the seventh, in February in Acapulco, at the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis.

