Aldo Coppola, master of innovation and entrepreneurship

At 14 he began working in his father’s salon and in the meantime continued to attend the academy where he learned the history of hairdressing habits: it was the 1950s and the very young Aldo Coppola took his first steps in what would later become his destiny: the world of hairdressing. At 16 he was appointed master of art and won the Italian women’s hairdressing championship. These are times when goose beaks don’t exist and hairnets are used to dry curls secured with hairpins.

There are many ideas in Aldo’s head and a strong passion for creating original hairstyles. A dream that came true in the 70s. Meanwhile, in 1961, Biki called him to comb the models who were going to show at Palazzo Pitti in Florence. At twenty, Coppola had long since left his father’s salon, got married and is considering opening his own salon in via Manzoni in Milan. Collaborations with the press intensify and Aldo’s day is increasingly complex: the work in the salon, alongside the editorial work, the creations for Cosmoprof and the fashion shows, the art books and calendars that arise from a close collaboration with L’ Oréal. Sixty people work in the salon and Aldo decides to open two new ones: his brother Antonio would manage the one in via Mascheroni, while another team would manage the one in piazza San Babila, also in Milan.

The family-run company, Aldo Coppola, founded in 1966, continues to develop and grow even with the arrival of his son, Aldo Coppola Jr., in 1986 who brings a new company philosophy with the opening of the direct ateliers, the launch of a franchising network, the creation of a freelancer agency, the inauguration of the Academy and the distribution of own-brand products. A multi-channel business that operates in different areas of the beauty, wellness and hairstyling sector.

The heart of the brand are the 20 Aldo Coppola-run ateliers in Milan, Rome, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Porto Cervo and Lugano. The Aldo Coppola franchising chain has more than 80 salons called “Aldo Coppola by”, distributed mainly in Italy (55 salons), Russia (18 salons), Qatar (3 salons), Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates. Another brand that is part of the family is GO Coppola. Founded in 2007, it is Aldo Coppola’s pret-a-porter dedicated to professional hairdressers. It has more than 40 franchises in Italy and 2 in Russia.

The training of Aldo Coppola staff takes place at the Aldo Coppola Academy, a place where the brand’s techniques and products are born. The Academy, based in Milan and Moscow, also serves independent salons who want to learn the brand’s philosophy and has more than 1,200 students a year. In parallel with the development of new hairstyling techniques, the brand also focuses on the creation of new products dedicated to both professionals and consumers, developed with the best performing formulas on the market. Aldo Coppola and Shatush are the two product lines distributed directly by the company.

