05/03/2023 – 23:48 Police

At the close of this edition, a young man remained hospitalized with a reserved prognosis at the Banda Comprehensive Health Center, where he was admitted after noon yesterday with a serious neck injury after a suicide attempt.

The unfortunate episode occurred around 1:00 p.m., on a soccer field in the vicinity of Avenida Los Molinos and Passage without number in the 17 de Octubre neighborhood. There, the neighbors helped the victim when they found him hanging from a tree.

According to the police, the victim resides in the Río Dulce neighborhood. She moved to the sports grounds and there she unfurled a cable in a tree. With one end she wrapped around her neck and climbed onto a pile of bricks and then jumped off.

The neighbors, seeing that he was suspended in the air, quickly ran to help him. They managed to get him off the hook alive, but with serious injuries. He was transferred to the CISB, where he was compensated.

He remained under observation for 48 hours, with a reserved prognosis. The police, under the orders of Dr. María Alejandra Holgado, carried out rigorous work and established that the victim had left a legend on the tree.

“Ale, I do this for you,” the letter read. Apparently the message would be for his ex, with whom he would have argued.



