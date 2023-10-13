Alejandro Fernandez Honored in US Congress for Musical Legacy and Support for Latino Museum

The renowned singer, Alejandro Fernandez, was honored on Thursday in the US Congress for his remarkable career as an icon of regional Mexican music. He was also acknowledged for his unwavering support for the construction of a Latin history museum in Washington. During a mariachi event held at the Capitol building, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán presented the artist, widely known as “El Potrillo”, with a House resolution recognizing and honoring his enduring legacy.

The event also highlighted Fernandez’s backing of the National Museum of the American Latino. While Congress approved the creation of this museum in 2020, its location is yet to be determined for construction on the National Mall, the prestigious esplanade in Washington that houses the White House and the Capitol.

Expressing his gratitude, Fernandez shared his delight at receiving this recognition and stated, “It is a very special day, I am super happy and very grateful to Congress for honoring the work we are doing to make the museum a reality,” in an interview with EFE at the end of the event.

Dressed in traditional Mexican rancher attire, Fernandez attended the meeting, explaining that it is not common for someone to come dressed as a “charro” to Congress. “They are recognizing my career, and I had to come as a charro,” added the singer with a smile during his first visit to the Capitol.

Currently on tour in the United States under the name “Amor y Patria,” Fernandez will perform in the capital on Friday. “The tour is going spectacularly well, with nearly all the concerts sold out. I am very happy with the response from the people,” he proudly shared.

A portion of the proceeds from Fernandez’s tour will be donated to the Friends of the National Museum of American Latino foundation, which is dedicated to the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino.

Fernandez has previously participated in charitable and social causes, such as joining other artists in the “Vote For Us” campaign in 2020, which aimed to motivate Latino voters during the election year.

During the event, Congresswoman Barragán expressed her gratitude to Alejandro Fernandez, saying, “Thank you very much, Alejandro, for all your work and for supporting Latinos and immigrant families.”

In his speech, Fernandez dedicated the recognition to his father, mother, entire family, and his devoted followers. He also proudly emphasized his Mexican roots, exclaiming, “From the Tres Potrillos ranch to the United States Capitol, the Fernándezes represent Mexico,” which was met with applause.

