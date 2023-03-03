Alejandro Fernández returned to Argentina and stepped foot in Córdoba as part of the “Hecho en México” tour, a world tour that will take place throughout 2023. In the preview, the musician’s social networks anticipated a review of the long musical career of the singer and also the presentation of his latest album titled Made in Mexico.

After a notable passage through Villa del Mar, the musician arrived at the docta to set the Quality Arena as if it were a traditional Mexican canteen. After 9:20 p.m., the stage was filled from end to end with about twenty musicians, including eleven dressed as mariachis who were preparing to start the show.

As many people continued to arrive and fill the room, the first trumpets of a salsa rhythm were heard, replacing the classic mariachi sound of the song. Tantita Pena. Alejandro Fernández came on stage, with his usual clothing and he had to force his voice because the boiling of the public did not allow him to be heard.

Without pause, the singer continued with Is the woman y This jealousy, a song popularized in these latitudes by Pablo Lescano and his cumbia villera in Damas Gratis. Of all the musicians, his two choristers stood out, who also acted as dancers and also his trumpeter, an instrument that shines in almost all of his songs.

With a heat that suffocated those present, the singer greeted: “Hello Córdoba! I am happy to come back here and I came to show you all the love and affection that I have for you”, were the first words to the Cordovan public who gave him an ovation.

“Long time without seeing each other, more than things to tell us, we have things to sing to you,” he said. “The ones who set the atmosphere are you, thank you,” she said before going on to the classic Today I want youa song that resonated strongly through the voice of the public.

Even though Alejandro was presenting his latest album, he couldn’t stop linking his setlist with classic songs from his repertoire. The resource used by the Mexican was to divide the list into purely mariachi songs followed by their most melodic songs.

In this way, he sang to the sound of the mariachis table 20returned to pop with Do not kiss himanother of his great romantic songs and then continued with some spanking, typical mexican ranch. I can’t anymoreanother romantic, followed with you were confused one of mariachis with a controversial title. Although the song contains metaphorical lyrics referring to “killing a woman with love”, for example, in Viña del Mar the artist garnered much criticism for dealing with such a sensitive issue as femicide.

By the end of that block, all of Quality exploded at the first chords of If you knew.

The heat was the protagonist in the night of Alejandro Fernández in Quality Arena

before singing let them say mass, Fernández exclaimed “How hot!” and he grabbed a towel to dry the constant perspiration from him. It is that, bravely, he and his mariachis wore the traditional costumes accompanied by their big hats. The singer’s hat did not last long, however the mariachis fought the temperature with some fans.

On the other hand, in the public a third sector was improvised that gave to the left part of the room. Where it is entered, many grouped in the area to accommodate themselves in areas where the air circulated.

Also, there it was noticed that many couples preferred to enjoy the show standing and embracing, some even slow dancing to the romantic songs of the Mexican.

What am I going to do with my love? y it does me so much good They prolonged the sweet moment that some couples lived and then Fernández proposed an intimate moment “as if they were in the living room of their house.” “We are going to undress body and soul,” she said to the clamor of the female audience.

He, an acoustic guitar and a harmonica were illuminated on stage for the presentation of for your goodbye y That and more.

In a show that did not take a breather and that had few breaks from the singer and his musicians, Fernández presented “the song that came out 6 weeks ago and remains in the top 1”, Inexperienced in forgetting you. he followed with i know it hurts y Hurts. From then on, the audience forgot their seats and lived the end of the show standing up and dancing.

An exceptional singer who arrived in Córdoba with an extensive list

Alejandro Fernández showed why he is a number one artist. His solid and prolific voice allowed him to give a show without surprises. In several passages he forced her to demonstrate his singing skills. Fernández has great merit in going on tour to present such representative and folkloric songs from his homeland.

In this case, the most celebrated songs were those from his melodic and romantic repertoire, however his mariachi songs got the respect they deserve.

I’m going to lose you, I forgot you, Disappointments y May you be very happy They were other songs that the artist linked without pauses. With a living room left to enjoyment, he interpreted I told you singing y Traveling cloud.

His choristers and dancers reappeared to where are you going so alone and also, once again, the trumpeter stood out in Like who loses a star.

For the end he left a hit from his latest album titled Caballero and the closing to all euphoria and dancing was with another melodic classic, I lose my voice.

Visibly exhausted, Alejandro Fernández said goodbye introducing some of his musicians and shouting “¡Viva México!”.

