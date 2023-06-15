Alejandro Garnacho made his debut in the Argentine National Team and began armoring

At just 18 years old and 28 on his back, the long-awaited debut of Alejandro Garnacho with the Argentine National Team shirt took place. The Manchester United striker, who has already chosen to play for Albiceleste despite being Spanish (he was born in Madrid), came on 28 minutes into the second half, instead of Nicolás González and showed glimpses of his talent. Lionel Messi always looked for it and it could be the beginning of a great partnership.

This presence of Alejandro Garnacho in the Argentine National Team was key to start adding those three games that are needed to shield the player, according to FIFA regulations. In Spain they still do not lose hope of having him, but the striker himself has already said that he wants to play for the Albiceleste led by Lionel Scaloni.

«I did not doubt anything because I feel Argentine, I am Argentine. They bet on me, I was clear. It is a very large National Team, a very good opportunity and my whole family is very happy and supported me from minute one, ”he said after his second training session in China, in an exclusive with TyC Sports.

Almost certainly, Alejandro Garnacho will have minutes in Monday’s match against Indonesia and there will only be one game left to meet the goal and secure it. In any case, his desire is unalterable and all roads lead to continuity in the Albiceleste team.

On July 1st he will be 19 years old.

On July 1, Garnacho will be 19 years old and will be in full pre-season with Manchester United. Winning minutes in the Premier League in a giant of the continent is his main goal and there the chances of remaining in the Argentine National Team will rise.

With previous steps through Getafe and Atlético de Madrid, the striker arrived at United in the midst of the pandemic: September 2020. He was initially marked by the Red Devils coaches, made his debut at 21-22 (2 games) and already has 34 commitments this season. He scored 5 goals and gave 5 assists, confirming that he is a striker with many qualities and a great future. For now, on June 15, 2023, he took his first steps.



