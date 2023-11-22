Aleksandar Duravcevic and the infinite tension of time on the slopes of Etna

Listen to the audio version of the article

It would be necessary to start from the avant-propos of Guide des voyages aériens Paris-Londres to define, in its real dimensions, Aleksandar Duravcevic’s relationship with the empire of the mountains: “The vertical vision is a great new thing, it is all the same on the surface, the mountains, the monuments. But this vision is rare and fleeting”. Time is fleeting, at any altitude. This is what Aleksandar, known as Saša, seems to be telling us.

Moreover, to unite the swords stuck in the rock of Montenegro, Duravcevic’s country of origin, and the lava flow of the Etna Eternal Flame project, there are two benches, right on the edge of one of the craters. From the Kuči tribes who, during the summer, took their animals to graze up to 2,000 meters above sea level, among wild flowers, endemic plants, natural wells and remote Catholic churches, to Duravcevic’s invitation to slow down and sit on the Mongibello (from the Arabic Jabal, Monte Monte, mountain par excellence). Montenegro and Catania.

The infinite timeless empire of Etna according to Aleksandar Duravcevic

Photogallery7 foto

View

Snow, astragalus and juniper

By placing two benches towards the South-East crater, where lava fountains reach 4,500 metres, Etna becomes an even younger and more violent work. “I tend towards the Latin adage festina lente for the way I assimilate time” explains the artist. “Etna presents itself in a surrealist way, while the benches look at camouflage. The visitor has no choice but to slow down. A bench, a place to sit and take a break, awaits him, and awaits us, as if it were a refuge.” ,

Black stone

What would a leader like Himilco have done with that stone in the shape of two eyes, on which KILLING TIME is engraved? “For the installation, I had thought about using local lava stone, but it wasn’t dark enough, even though the landscape seems almost black,” he says. “The landscape deceives our senses endlessly. Things on Mount Etna are never what they seem. I searched for a long time for a black stone that cast shadow and was at the same time alive and reflective. So, from Tuscany, I obtained an ‘alien’ black stone and combined it in such a way that the two benches, which form a single piece, slowly become mirror images, until they create the symbol of infinity. The lines and engraved text are continuously wound or unrolled, like a ribbon. Then they repeat the words KILLING TIME, KILLING TIME… When he finally sits down, the visitor resolves the tension with its opposite. Slowness, the ability to absorb the landscape and above all the time, win above all else.” Not just the meaning of speed and American lessons. Six proposals for the next millennium by Italo Calvino; to inspire Duravcevic during his studies in Cetinje and Florence, Mass and power by Elias Canetti, the text Notes on Beauty by Peter Schjeldahl, History of eroticism by Georges Bataille, The poetics of space by Gaston Bachelard and others. In Duravcevic, Mercury and Vulcan coexist, “the two inseparable and complementary vital functions: Mercury is harmony, that is, participation in the world around us; Focality, or constructive concentration, is a volcano.” As well as that “chronic melancholy” that the gallerist David Totah has cleverly managed to capture in his solo exhibitions – Steppenwolf, Youth, Empire – in New York. To then land on the unstoppable flame of Etna, thanks to the work of the Basaltika Cultural Association. “Volcanic sites have this double meaning of beginning and end, birth and death, creation and destruction. A complete cycle” says Ysabel Pinyol Blasi, curator of the project and director of the Monira Foundation in New York. “The landscape can become dominating or even intimidating when climbing to the top of a volcano. In the context of the installations, I asked all the artists – in addition to Duravcevic, Samantha Torrisi, Johannes Pfeiffer and Oriana Tabacco are present, with a photographic reportage – to hypothesize forms and materials that could never have existed without that landscape”. An intuition that Gaetano Ponte had been able to capture as early as the 1880s, combining geophysical studies with photography. A sign that the mysterious path of time, although uncontrollable, remains an eternal ribbon. Or a beautiful volcano wolf.

Aleksandar Duravcevic, Etna Eternal Flame, opere permanenti

Share this: Facebook

X

