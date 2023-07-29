Home » Alert for heavy rains and wind in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Saturday: the most affected places
Entertainment

Alert for heavy rains and wind in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Saturday: the most affected places

by admin
Alert for heavy rains and wind in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Saturday: the most affected places

Heavy rains will be recorded in the Río Negro Mountain Range and part of Neuquén this Saturday. The National Meteorological Services (SMN) issued an orange alert for heavy rains, mainly in the area of ​​El Bolsón, Bariloche and Villa la Angostura.

The SMN also issued a yellow alert for wind, que will be the protagonist this Saturday in much of Río Negro.

Where do rain alerts apply?

Orange alert for rains in Río Negro:

It will cover the area of ​​Bariloche, the Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range and the Ñorquincó Mountain Range, especially at dawn on Saturday. For the rest of the day, a yellow alert will apply.

Orange alert for rains in Neuquén:

It will cover the region of Los Lagos in Neuquén, mainly during the morning of this Saturday. For the rest of the day there will be a yellow alert.

In the Cordillera de Huiliches, Cordillera de Lácar and the South of Aluminé, there will be a yellow alert for rain this Saturday.

Where will the wind alerts be?

Yellow alert for wind in Rio Negro:

It will cover the entire province except for the departments of General Roca and the north of El Cuy.

Yellow alert for wind in Neuquen:

will be in the department of Los Lagos, mainly during the afternoon.


See also  Too embarrassing!Nicholas Cage loses $150 million in assets and declares bankruptcy because of his profligacy

You may also like

“We are a giant club and we face...

Fei Xiang’s Jaw-Dropping Physique at 62 Astounds Netizens:...

Senasa alerted for the illegal sale of a...

The Controversial Friendship between Yailin La Más Viral...

The director of NASA toured Invap in Bariloche,...

Arsenal unveil statue of former manager Wenger in...

Tekashi 6ix9ine Opens Up About His Childhood in...

Who is Samuel Chatto, the real heartthrob who...

How does “the kiss” of Mercury and Venus...

The Mega Millions Jackpot Approaches $1 Billion –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy