Alert for rain and snow from El Bolsón to the north of Neuquén this Wednesday: the worst hours

Two yellow alerts, for snow and rain, They were issued by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) for today Wednesday from El Bolsón to the North of Neuquén, in a large part of the Neuquén and Río Negro Mountains.

Rain alerts are focused on the Río Negro Mountain Range and the south of the Neuquén Mountain Range.

Alert for rain in the Río Negro Mountain Range

He rain alert affects Bariloche in Río Negro, Cordillera de Pilcaniyeu and Cordillera de Ñorquinco and the rains are expected between noon and afternoon of this Wednesday, August 9.

During this period the area will be affected by rains of varying intensitysome strong. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 30 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally.

Alert for rain in the Cordillera de Neuquén

The yellow alert for rain is forecast for the department of the lakeswhich includes Villa la Angostura and Villa Traful, mainly for this Wednesday afternoon.

Alert for snow in the Neuquén Mountain Range

The SMN yellow alert for CNeuquén mountain range includes the Aluminé mountain range, Chos Malal mountain range, Cordillera de Loncopué, Cordillera de Minas, Cordillera de Picunches and Cordillera de Ñorquín.

A snow warning is in the forecast for the Wednesday night and Thursday morning.





