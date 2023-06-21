Alert for rains from Chos Malal to Bariloche, this Wednesday and Thursday: the worst hours

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for rain for this Wednesday and Thursday June 22. The warning is for the mountain range of Neuquén and Río Negro.

The SMN detailed the hours and areas where there is an alert for this week:

Cordillera de Huiliches – Cordillera de Lácar – South of Aluminé: The area will be affected by persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 25 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. The occurrence of snowfall in the highest areas is not ruled out. There is an alert Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The lakes: The area will be affected by persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 25 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. The occurrence of snowfall in the highest areas is not ruled out. The warning is Wednesday night and Thursday morning and afternoon,

Bariloche – Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range – Ñorquinco Mountain Range: There is an alert on Wednesday night and Thursday morning and afternoon. The area will be affected by persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 25 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. The occurrence of snowfall in the highest areas is not ruled out.

Aluminé Mountain Range – Chos Malal Mountain Range – Loncopué Mountain Range – Minas Mountain Range – Picunches Mountain Range – Ñorquín Mountain Range: The area will be affected by persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 25 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. The occurrence of snowfall in the highest areas is not ruled out. There is an alert for this Thursday morning.

What does yellow alert mean for rains

From the SMN they explained the different alert levels. Yellow indicates “possible weather phenomena with capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities”.

While orange, it marks that “dangerous meteorological phenomena for society, life, property and the environment are expected.”





