Alert for snow in a large part of Neuquén and Río Negro this Monday and Tuesday: the affected areas

Alert for snow in a large part of Neuquén and Río Negro this Monday and Tuesday: the affected areas

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for falling and accumulation of snow, for this Monday and Tuesday June 20, a holiday for Flag Day. The warning is for a large part of Neuquén and Río Negro.

The SMN detailed the hours and areas where there is an alert for this Monday and Tuesday, in the middle of the long weekend:

Catán Lil – Collón Curá – Zapala – Lower area of ​​Aluminé – Lower area of ​​Huiliches – Lower area of ​​Lácar: The area will be affected by persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong. Values ​​of accumulated snow between 5 and 10 cm are expected, and may be exceeded in a timely manner. There is an alert Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Pilcaniyeu Plateau – Ñorquinco Plateau – July 9 – West of El Cuy – May 25: The area will be affected by persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong. Values ​​of accumulated snow between 5 and 10 cm are expected, and may be exceeded in a timely manner. The warning is for early Tuesday morning.

What does yellow alert for snow mean?

From the SMN they explained the different alert levels. Yellow indicates “possible weather phenomena with capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities”.

While orange, it marks that “dangerous meteorological phenomena for society, life, property and the environment are expected.”

Cold air, snowfall, wind and rain this week

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) reported that the “passage of a mass of cold and humid air will cause from the night of June 18, “wind with strong gusts from the southeast”.

In addition, it will cause instability this Monday, with rain, drizzle, sleet and snowfall especially plateau areas and lowlands of the basin.


