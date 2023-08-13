Alert for wind and rain in Neuquén and Río Negro this Sunday: the worst hours

From the National Metereological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for wind and rain for a large part of the provinces of Neuquen y Black river this Sunday, which will have the particularity of being electoral for the realization of the PASO.

Below is the detail of the places and times affected by the SMN forecast.

Wind alert in Neuquén

Catán Lil – Collón Curá – Zapala – Lower area of ​​Aluminé – Lower area of ​​Huiliches – Lower area of ​​Lácar: The area will be affected by winds from the west sector with speeds between 50 and 70 km/h and gusts that can reach 100 km/h locally. Valid for Sunday morning and afternoon.

Cordillera de Huiliches – Cordillera de Lácar – South of Aluminé: The area will be affected by winds from the west sector with speeds between 50 and 70 km/h and gusts that can reach 100 km/h locally. Valid for Sunday morning and afternoon.

The lakes: The area will be affected by winds from the west sector with speeds between 50 and 70 km/h and gusts that can reach 100 km/h locally. Valid for Sunday morning and afternoon.

Wind alert in Río Negro

Bariloche – Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range – Ñorquincó Mountain Range: The area will be affected by winds from the west sector with speeds between 50 and 70 km/h and gusts that can reach 100 km/h locally. Valid for Sunday morning and afternoon.

Pilcaniyeu Plateau – Ñorquincó Plateau – July 9 – West of El Cuy – May 25: The area will be affected by winds from the west sector with speeds between 50 and 70 km/h and gusts that can reach 100 km/h locally. Valid for Sunday morning and afternoon.

Alert for rain in Neuquén

The lakes: The area will be affected by rains of varied intensity, some heavy. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 30 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. Valid for Sunday night.

Alert for rain in Río Negro

Bariloche – Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range – Ñorquincó Mountain Range: The area will be affected by rains of varied intensity, some heavy. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 30 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. Valid for Sunday afternoon and evening.

What does the yellow alert mean?

From the SMN they explained the different alert levels. Yellow indicates “possible weather phenomena with damage capacity and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities”. While orange, it marks that “dangerous meteorological phenomena for society, life, property and the environment are expected.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

