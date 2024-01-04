Home » Alert in the Red Sea: Houthi attacks on French and Danish commercial ships increase
Alert in the Red Sea: Houthi attacks on French and Danish commercial ships increase

Alert in the Red Sea: Houthi attacks on French and Danish commercial ships increase

Mohammed Hatem, Tara Patel and Kateryna Kadabashy

Hoy 01:49

Houthi militants claimed to have attacked another merchant ship in the Red Seawhich serves as a reminder of the threat they represent to the vital commercial artery.

He spokesperson for the Houthi Armed Forces, Yehya Sarea, said in a televised speech that a French shipping company ship called CMA CGM Tage had been attacked after ignoring warnings. In response, the French container shipping giant confirmed that “the ship did not suffer any incident” and that she was sailing through the Red Sea towards Alexandria, at the northern end of the Suez Canal, Egypt.

As a result of the repeated events that have occurred in recent days, numerous container shipping lines have chosen to avoid the commercial artery and, instead, have chosen to divert their fleets to sail around Africa in the South, although this requires thousands of more kilometers. The Houthis say they are attacking any ship that has connection with Israel, although these supposed links seem increasingly distant.

Many container shipping lines have chosen to avoid the commercial artery

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO, for its acronym in English), reported on its website that a ship had been attacked at almost the same time that the French CMA CGM Tage would have passed by, although it did not identify the shipping company. In turn, he said there were reports of up to three explosions 1-5 nautical miles away from a merchant ship.

United States and its allies They are trying to ensure merchant maritime transport, in an area that handles around 12% of world trade, although some transport companies, such as the Danish AP Moeller-Maersk A/S, announced that they would avoid the area until further notice. A second ship of that company was attacked within a few weeks.

See also  Sweden shows first images of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 stage

He US Central Command said on “X” that “the Iran-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) from areas controlled by the group in Yemen, towards the south of the Red Sea.” He added that several commercial ships that were in the area reported the impact of ASBMs on the surrounding water, although none reported damage.

“Iran-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles”

This is the 24th attack against merchant ships in the southern Red Sea since November 19, according to the US.

Translated by Bárbara Briceño.

